Stephanie Otobo leaks nudes photos that captured the moment she showed off her big boobs to Apostle Suleman

Apostle Johnson Suleman, who is the General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministries (OFM), is in another sex scandal, and this time, it’s with the familiar face we all know, Stephanie Otobo.

An online blog who understands that Apostle Suleman’s alleged side chick, Stephanie Otobo, who he had a sex scandal with that went viral on social media three years ago, has returned with fresh evidence.

Reports has it that the Canadian-based singer Stephanie Otobo took to the micro-blogging site, Twitter on Monday, May 9, 2022, to leak a live nude of her and the Apostle. In 2017, Otobo claimed at a news briefing in Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial city, that apart from frolicking with the pastor in Lagos, she had sex escapades with him in the United States and Italy. At the event, Otobo, who answered questions from journalists shared details about what she alleged was Suleman’s sex appetite, sleeping habits, how they arranged their meetings, and the payments she received. She later denied the accusations and said she was influenced by politicians to ‘lie’ against the Apostle.

But the story changed again today, May 9, 2022, as she resumed her accusations by releasing a photo she claimed was the Apostle’s ‘genitals’ and also said that he planned to have her killed.

Read her tweet below: She said: @Apostle Suleman blocked me so I can’t tag his real acct, succeeded in luring me into a relationship said he already divorced his wife just waiting to find someone else before doing it in public, a while after he invited me to Lagos he poisoned my drink and after I survived it got back to Canada, he started calling me like nothing happened in fear I had to screenshot us and I have his manhood too…Am grateful God saved and I want Nigerians to know that we must stop trusting these older generation bc they blind us with flashy things, this is the problem we are facing right now this kind of person is stealing destinies that’s why we are all suffering in Nigeria”.

