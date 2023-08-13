Stalemate in Niger crisis: Hope rises as military junta approves dialogue with ECOWAS after meeting with Nigerian Islamic scholars

By AKOR SYLVESTER, Abuja

with Agency reports

General Abdourahmane Tchiani, the leader of the recent coup in Niger Republic, has expressed his willingness to engage in dialogue with the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

This decision comes following a crucial meeting between General Tchiani and a delegation of Nigerian Islamic scholars led by Sheikh Abdullahi Bala Lau, the national leader of Jama’atu Izalatil Bid’ah Wa Iqamatus Sunnah (JIBWIS), in Niger Republic.

Prime Minister of Niger Republic, Ali Mahamane Lamine Zeine, announced that General Tchiani has given his approval for talks with ECOWAS, raising hopes for a productive resolution of the ongoing crisis.

The discussions with ECOWAS are anticipated to take place within the next few days. “We have agreed, and the leader of our country has given the green light for dialogue. They will now go back and inform the Nigerian President about the outcomes of our discussions.

We remain optimistic that in the coming days, representatives from ECOWAS will visit us here to engage in talks concerning the lifting of sanctions imposed against us,” stated Prime Minister Zeine.

The decision to initiate dialogue with ECOWAS reflects a potential breakthrough in the diplomatic efforts to address the political upheaval in Niger Republic. General Tchiani’s willingness to engage with regional leaders underscores the importance of peaceful negotiations in resolving the crisis and stabilizing the nation.

Further details are expected to emerge shortly as the process of dialogue between General Tchiani’s administration and ECOWAS begins to take shape. The outcome of these discussions will likely have a significant impact on the regional dynamics and the stability of Niger Republic, as well as its relations with neighboring countries.

The international community will closely monitor the developments resulting from the proposed dialogue, with hopes pinned on a constructive and mutually beneficial outcome that leads to the restoration of stability and democratic governance in Niger Republic.

We’re against the use of force, says NLC.

However, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has cautioned the leadership of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) against it’s pronouncement on the military junta in Niger Republic.

The congress said the leadership of ECOWAS did not exhaust all the processes of dialogue before declaring war against the military junta in Niger Republic.

It warned that such action may lead to the death of the civilian leader and other citizens of the country , if care is not taken.

The congress in a statement by its president, Joe Ajaero in Abuja yesterday, reads:

“At the end of its second extraordinary summit of the Authority of ECOWAS (Committee of Heads of State/Governments) on Thursday, August 10, 2023, it issued a terse statement ” directing the Committee of Chief of Defence Staff to activate the ECOWAS standby force with all its elements immediately;

“Deployment of the ECOWAS standby force to restore constitutional order in the Republic of Niger;

In order to “underscore its continued commitment to restoring constitutional order through peaceful means”.

“This is a euphemism for war, immediate war on Niger Republic, our consistently most peaceful neighbour.

It will amount to stating the obvious that we at the Nigeria Labour Congress are averse to military rule. Indeed the history of the struggle for democratic rule in Nigeria cannot be complete without mentioning the illustrious contribution of the Labour Movement.

“Despite our unimpeachable credentials in the popular struggle against military rule, we would strongly counsel against the use of military force to remove the military junta in Niger Republic as the disadvantages clearly outweigh the benefits….from putting in danger the lives of the deposed President Bazoum and his family to the destabilisation of the entire region including Northern Nigeria, and loss of many lives in and out of the battle field.

“Equally of significance is the unintended possibility of turning Niger into a fertile territory for proxy wars.

“Even after the war is over, the region must brace itself for raised acts of terrorism or insurgency just as it might signal the end of ECOWAS as we know it today given the scenario of ten members fighting five.

Suspicions are rife that the ECOWAS leadership is trying to pull out of the fire the nut for and on behalf of another or others.

“While we cannot ascertain the veracity of these claims, ECOWAS must conduct itself in such a manner that its citizens and the world would believe it has a mind of its own.

“Coupled with this, we at the Nigeria Labour Congress have reason to believe that ECOWAS in part is victim of its double standards or discriminatory policies as it was in some instances seen as condoning and even celebrating coups.

“In the extant matter of Niger Republic, we equally do believe that ECOWAS did not exhaust the process of dialogue before beating war drums.

“The missions to Niamey were seen as an afterthought.

One of the consequences of weaponising electricity supply to Niger Republic is the right of proportionate responsorial action by way of Niger Republic damming the Niger River with unimaginable effects on our echo system.

Beyond all this, time has come for us to ask ourselves if we have the economic strength to prosecute this war.

“Even seasoned Generals do admit that we can often predict the beginning of wars but can seldom tell how they end.

“As we stated at the beginning of this statement, we are advocates of democracy and will do all that is necessary to promote and preserve it.

“However, what will preserve democracy in our territories will not be the threat or use of military force against sovereign nations but the observance of the core values and rules of democracy. It is up to our Presidents or political leaders to do the needful.

“It is in consideration of these that we join other organisations and respected voices in saying No to War!”.

Tinubu lacks knowledge in international diplomacy, says Lamido

Meanwhile, Former Governor of Jigawa State, Mr Sule Lamido says the coup in the Republic of Niger has exposed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as someone who lacks needed knowledge and understanding in international diplomacy.

Lamido, who was Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs during President Olusegun Obasanjo’s administration, said the fact that Tinubu was an emperor with the total dominance of the most populous and prosperous State of Lagos does not confer on him any wisdom in diplomacy.

He therefore counselled him to harvest from the connection and wisdom of Nigeria’s former Presidents and Heads of State in dealing with the crisis.

Lamido, who stated these while reacting to the stand adopted by ECOWAS Authority Heads of State and Government on the coup d’etat in Niger Republic, noted that since the military intervention in Niger Republic, President Tinubu has found himself walking on a very tightrope and in a state of dilemma on how best to handle the situation in that country.

He further said since the Senate, which is empowered by the Constitution to authorize the President with approval for war, has withheld its endorsement, the best available option left for President Tinubu is to embark on damage control by harvesting from the connection, wisdom and experience of Nigeria’s former Presidents and Heads of State.

In the words of Lamido; “These leaders are highly respected and trusted not only in our sub-region but globally. There is indeed no love lost between President Tinubu and some of them, but certainly, on any issue that affects Nigeria no matter how remote, those leaders will always be there for Nigeria”.

A post on his verified Facebook account, the former Governor of Jigawa State said he had expected President Tinubu right from the beginning to look into the chemistry of the cocktail called ECOWAS before taking a weighty decision on any issue that affects the region and its consequences on the country.

In the post titled; “Nigeria/Niger face off”, Lamido said had Tinubu done so, he would have found out what is the history of one of the oldest members of the region, President Alassane Quattara of Ivory Coast, adding that there was a time when Quattara’s nationality was in dispute as it argued that his ancestral country was Mali.

In the words of Lamido; “President Lauren Ghabbo disqualified him from running as president even though he was once Prime Minister of Ivory Coast! But today he is the President of Ivory Coast.

“By a twist of fate, there is today a military junta in Mali (his ancestral home) running the country and we have not heard President Quattara asking for a war to be launched on Mali in the name of democracy. The saying blood is thicker than water readily comes to mind.

“Back to Nigeria and the faceoff with Niger, there is total unanimity in Nigeria that we should not go to war with Niger Republic for so many reasons given by all and sundry, especially the seven States contiguous to the Niger Republic!

“Time is not on the side of both countries. What we had in the last one thousand years has been lost in a matter of a few weeks. But we have a bond and love for each other to build on,” he said.