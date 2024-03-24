Champion Newspapers Limited
St Patrick Catholic Church joins Palm Sunday celebration

Christians all over the world celebrate Palm Sunday to mark the triumphant entry of Jesus Christ into Jerusalem preparatory to His crucification, death and resurrection on Easter Sunday. Photo shows Assistant Parish Priest of St Patrick Catholic Church Owode Ibeshe, Ikorodu Lagos Rev. Fr. Sylvester Okonkwo leading St Anne Catholic Church, an outstation of St Patrick Catholic Church on a procession to mark the Palm Sunday
