Spotlights on P-Square as they feature on Glo-Sponsored African Voices

Nigerian singing duo, P-Square, are set to make a grand appearance on CNN’s popular magazine program, African Voices Changemakers, sponsored by Glo.

The duo of Peter Okoye, well known as Mr. P and Paul Okoye, also known to his fans as Rudeboy, are identical twin brothers, and will speak about their career, life, and the long route to reuniting after a breakup that nearly ended their outstanding career.

Over the last twenty years, they have released hit tracks such as Chop My Money, Bring It On, Beautiful Onyinye, E No Easy, Danger, Bizzy Body and several others have won several awards, including BET, KORA, MOBO, MTV Europe, Channel O music awards.

They have equally worked with international stars such as Sean Paul, Dave Scott, Akon and Rick Ross.

Join the superstar duo as they open their home studio to CNN’s Larry Madowo, where they are working on their first studio album in more than 9 years. The show goes on air this Saturday at 9.30 p.m. A repeat will be aired on Sunday at 4.30 a.m. and at 7.30 p.m the same day.