Assault: Lagos police say investigation is ongoing, disagree with alleged victim’s story

ARINZE NWAFOR, Lagos

The Lagos state police command has said it is investigating an assault incident following reports of a local man captured on video, Wednesday being held and beaten by policemen.

A statement released on Friday by Benjamin Hundeyin, the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer shared updates on the case and the Police Commissioner’s position.

According to Hundeyin, the Lagos State Police Commissioner, Idowu Owohunwa “will not tolerate assault by his men or on his men.”

However, Hundeyin questioned the claim by the man who had posted the video of police officers beating him online, earlier.

A video depicting the assault was shared on Twitter – and has now been taken down – by one of the men with the username, Big Cashy claiming to be a victim.

Later identified by the Police as Bamigbose Kabiru and Toheeb Bakare, both men were reportedly riding in a Lexus ES350 along Old Abeokuta Road, Agege.

Big Cashy had earlier accused the police of manhandling him and questioned if the officers were authorised to search his phone.

“They don’t have any tangible reason all in the name of stop-and-search and no evidence and they changed it to bring your phone,” the now-deleted tweet read.

The police disagreed with the self-claimed victim’s story and instead accused both men of diverting from their lane onto oncoming traffic.

According to Hundeyin, the driver of the Lexus in question switched off the ignition right in the middle of the road and ran away with the key upon sighting policemen.

“The other passenger too ran away,” Hundeyin added.

“Thinking of how to get out of the mess, the passenger [spun] a story, falsely accusing the officers of demanding to search their phones,” he continued.

Hundeyin accused the driver of violently resisting arrest by police officers and also noted that the vehicle was successfully towed to the station.