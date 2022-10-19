Sports Minister to Receive Federal Government’s Excellence in Public Service Award.

Jonas Ezieke, Abuja.

In the recognition to his excellent contributions and commitment to the growth and development of sports in the country especially in the area of infrastructure development, the Minister of Youth and Sports Development Sunday Dare will on Friday, receive the Nigeria Excellence Award in Public Service. This award will be presented by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Federal Government of Nigeria had nominated the Sports Minister to receive this ‘Distinguished Award for Sports Development’ at the forthcoming Nigeria Excellence Awards in Public Service (NESPS).

President Muhammadu Buhari will present the award at the State House Conference Centre, Abuja.

There will be an opportunity for questions and answer with the Sports Minister after the events.

Apart from ensuring the best podium finishes for Team Nigeria in recent international competitions, Sports Minister Sunday Dare has initiated programmes that have led to the rehabilitation of some of the nation’s sports edifices which had been neglected before his assumption of office in 2019.