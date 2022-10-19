Stop hiding under your wives wrapper, speak out concerning Kanu’s continued detention, IPOB tells Igbo leaders, governors, politicians 

By Pamela Eboh Awka

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB has called on South East governors, politicians, and elders to speak out concerning the continued detention of its leader, Nnamdi Kanu after the Appeal Court judgement that discharged him of all the trumped up charges.

It expressed concern over their silence describing it as a sign of cowardice and fear.

The group in a statement by its media and Publucity Secretary, Emna Powerful said, “We the global movement and family of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) is compelled to ask Igbo Governors, Senators, House of Representative members, Ministers, House of Assembly Members in every State in Biafraland why the silence over the continued illegal detention of their Son Mazi Nnamdi Okwuchukwu KANU despite the fact that a court of competent jurisdiction, the Court of Appeal, has discharged him of all the charges brought against him by the Nigerian government?

“IPOB has been observing the countenance of Igbo Politicians from the moment the Appeal Court ruled in favor of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and wonder whether this silence is as a result of these leaders being cowardly and afraid of the Fulani Government or whether they are accomplices to the kidnapping and extraordinary rendition of their Son? If they are afraid of the Fulani cabal who are running the affairs of this country, it means they are cowards and are unworthy to represent our people in every event in Nigeria.

“IPOB is asking these questions because our patience is not and will not be infinitely elastic. The continued detention of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu by the DSS notwithstanding the Court of Appeal ruling and the accompanying silence from the South East political leaders leaves much to be desired.

“This is exactly the same attitude of silence exhibited by these so called political, Traditional and Religious leaders as their Sons and Daughters are daily abducted and extra judicially murdered.

The group warned that the attitude must be reversed, saying that there is still a small window of opportunity to change the attitude and be very proactive in the defence of their own (Kanu).

It insisted that for the fact that a Court of competent jurisdiction has discharged and acquitted Kanu, the Nigerian Government has no moral or Legal ground to contniue to keep him in detention.

IPOB noted that the ruling of the Court of Appeal should embolden the South East governors and politicians of South East extraction to demand that the rule of law be upheld rather than be concerned or afraid of being witch hunted for condemning the utterances and actions of the Attorney General of the federation, Alhaji Abubakar Malami and the Fulani APC Government whose intention it is to subvert the Constitution and judicial pronouncement of the Court of Appeal.

It added, “Malami and his people can hate Biafrans especially Ndigbo, as they like but their hatred cannot take the grace of God from us and will never stop justice from prevailing in the case of Mazi Nnamdi KANU the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra.

“Igbo Leaders and stakeholders should stand as men and women with balls and make their stand known to us. This is not the time to remain silent or seat on the fence.

“Malami has already said that Igbo leaders will decide if our Leader, Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu will be released or not. It means that Malami knows that there is a conspiracy between the Federal Government and Igbo Polititcians.

“This is the time for Igbo Leaders to make their stand known, otherwise we take their silence as being part of the cospiracy to detain Mazi Nnamdi Kanu illegally and indefinitely even after the Appeal Court has discharged and acquitted him. Malami wants to create confusion and an unending insecurity in our peaceful region and the Leaders of South East will be seen as part of this evil agenda to terrorise our people by their position in this dangerous times.”

While telling the South East governors and Igbo political Leaders that their long quietness over Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s illegal detention will not help them, IPOB added, “Their keeping mute at a time like this means all their calling and visitation to Aso Rock for Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s release was just hypocrisy. We expect them to be speaking at the top of their voices, shouting, and calling for the Government to honor their own words.

“They should remember that President Buhari promised not to interfere with the Judiciary and that the Judiciary will decide MNK’s fate. Since the Judiciary have decided, why are these leaders mute? If other people from other ethnic groups can openly call on this Government to obey the Appeals Court ruling, why are Igbo Leaders hiding under their wives wrapper?

“Now is the time for all politician, traditional rulers, elders, religious leaders, women’s groups, businessemen and women to stand up against this Caliphate Government decision and demand for the release of their great son, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu as the Appeal Court ruled. If they don’t stand up now, let none of them ever open his or her mouth to blame us for what may happen.”

“Everybody knows that our leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is having health issues since he was illegally abducted and kept in DSS solitary confinement. Now that the Appeal Court has discharged and acquitted him, he should be released without delay. God forbid anything untoward happens to him. Both Nigeria and Igbo Leaders will understand that IPOB is highly determined to take Biafra by any means possible. A stitch in time saves nine.”