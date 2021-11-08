Champion Newspapers Limited
Speaker of Imo State House of Assembly impeached

By Peter
The Speaker of the Imo State House of Assembly has been impeached.  Paul Emeziem, the speaker of the Imo state house of assembly, has been impeached, according to reports.

According to reports, 19 of the 27 members of Congress signed the impeachment papers.

Details  later…

