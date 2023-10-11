Speaker Abbas mourns Sokoto Rep Danbuga, says death devastating

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

The Speaker of the House of Representatives Rt. Hon. Abbas Tajudeen has said he received with shock, the news of the death of the member representing Isa/Sabon Birni Federal Constituency of Sokoto State Hon. Abdulkadir Jelani Danbuga.

Danbuga according to a release by the Media Adviser to the Speaker Musa Krishi reportedly died in the early hours of Wednesday after a brief illness.

The Speaker described the death as devastating, lamenting the quality representation the constituency would miss with Danbuga’s demise.

Speaker Abbas described the late Danbuga as a gentleman and fine lawmaker, who would be sorely missed.

“It is devastating to receive the news of the demise of Hon. Abdulkadir Jelani Danbuga at this time when his people need him most.

“I knew Hon. Danbuga to be a perfect gentleman who showed a lot of zeal and patriotism within the short period that he served as a member of the 10th House of Representatives.

“As painful as his demise is, I find solace in the fact that he lived a life worthy of emulation by others,” Speaker Abbas said.

While consoling the family, constituents, people and the government of Sokoto State, Speaker Abbas prayed for the repose of the lawmaker’s soul.

