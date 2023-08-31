Champion Newspapers Limited
Soludo pays glowing tribute to late Senator Annie Okonkwo, says he lived a purposeful and impactful life!

Pamela Eboh

 

Governor of Anambra State, Professor Chukwuma Charles Soludo, CFR has eulogized the life of late Senator Annie Okonkwo as purposeful and impactful.

Governor Soludo gave the description during a funeral mass celebrated in honour of the late Senator at St Paul Catholic Church, Ojoto, Idemili South Council Area.

 

The mass which was celebrated by the Archbishop of Onitsha Archdiocese, the Most Rev. Valerian Okeke was also attended by the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, Abia State Governor, Dr. Alex Oti, Speaker of Anambra State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Somtochukwu Udeze, top government officials including senators, members of house of Representatives, both serving and former, business tycoons, the Okonkwo family, friends and well-wishers.

 

The Governor stated that as a great soul, Ojoto, Anambra, Nigeria and the world has lost something tangible and commiserated with his wife, children and the Okonkwo family.

 

President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio also commiserated with the family over the unfortunate loss.

 

In a homily, the Chancellor of Onitsha Archdiocese, Rev. Fr. Prudentus Aroh spoke on the topic “It is well with my soul”, and appreciated God for the life of the deceased, having left a good legacy behind as a practicing Christian.

