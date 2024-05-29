NSE President visits NLNG, Train 7 construction process, turns Sod for engineering complex, marks Children’s Day at Finima

The President of the Nigerian Society of Engineers, Engr. Margaret Aina Oguntala, FNSE, embarked on a significant visit to Finima, Bonny Island, marking a series of impactful events.

The visit commenced with a tour of the Train 7 (T7) construction site of the Nigeria LNG (NLNG), a state-of-the-art new processing plant.

The construction manager, Nick Frieslaar, who led the tour, provided an in-depth overview of the progress and technological advancements at the site. The President engaged with the staff, urging them to uphold the highest standards of professional ethics and engineering excellence.

Following the site tour, the NSE President, Engr. Oguntala paid a courtesy visit to the Amadabo of Finima, Bonny Kingdom, HRH. Aseme Alabo, Engr. Dagogo Lambert Brown, FNSE, a distinguished engineer himself. The traditional head recounted the rich history of Finima, tracing the ancestral lineage and historical milestones of the community.

In a landmark event, the NSE President and the traditional head jointly turned the sod for a new engineering complex in Finima, a project that symbolizes the collaboration between traditional leadership and professional engineering bodies. The land for the complex was generously donated by HRH. Aseme Alabo to the Bonny branch of the NSE, reflecting his commitment to advancing engineering education and practice in the region.

In addition, the NSE President visited two children’s hospitals, spreading joy and hope among young patients to mark the Children’s Day. At the hospitals, she met an expectant mother due to give birth and extended her love and support with thoughtful gifts, embodying the nurturing spirit of the celebration.

The events culminated an engaging session with NSE members at the NLNG Residential Area banquet hall. The meeting was well-attended by aspiring NSE members and current members of the Bonny Branch, fostering a spirit of camaraderie and professional development.

The President’s visit underscored the NSE’s commitment to community engagement, professional excellence, and the development of engineering infrastructure. Her interactions and initiatives during the visit have left an indelible mark on the Finima community and the engineering profession in Bonny Island.

