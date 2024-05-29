Ondo APC hails Jimoh Ibrahim over withdrawal of suit

DAMISI OJO, Akure

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State has lauded the decision of Senator Jimoh Ibrahim to withdraw his lawsuit against Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State regarding the last APC primary election.

According to a statement by the Party’s Director of Media& Publicity, Steve Otaloro, the decision came as a result of the efforts of Engr. Ade Adetimehin, the chairman of APC in Ondo State, who set up reconciliatory committees and held numerous meetings with all the aspirants, including Jimoh Ibrahim, to encourage peace and unity within the party.

The party commended Jimoh Ibrahim for his initiative in discontinuing the legal pursuit of this matter and embracing a political settlement in the interest of the party and the upcoming November 16, 2024 governorship election in Ondo State.

APC also extended its gratitude to the other aspirants who chose to resolve the issue internally rather than resorting to court action, following the verdict of the appeal committee set up by the party on the primary election petitions.

It said: “With this matter now concluded, the APC in Ondo State can move forward united and focused on winning the upcoming governorship election. We are confident that with unity and cooperation, we can achieve success in the best interest of the party and people of Ondo State”.

