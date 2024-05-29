Glo voted Champion’s Telecom Company of The Year

Globacom received yet another well-earned honor on Saturday when it was named the 2023 Champions Newspapers Telecommunication Company of the Year.

Globacom accepted the prize during Champion Newspapers Limited’s yearly awards ceremony, which was held at the Eko Hotel & Suites in Lagos.

The recognition strengthens Globacom’s standing as the most forward-thinking telecom provider in Nigeria, committed to offering reasonably priced communication solutions that will revolutionize both businesses and lives.

The motivation behind the awards ceremony was given by Dr. (Mrs.) Nwadiuto Iheakanwa, Managing Director of Champion Newspapers Limited, in her welcome speech. In her words, “all that we strive to do is to recognize excellence and hard work with a view to agitating our minds into doing more good”.

She also said that “for Nigeria to get better and bigger, we will need more of this caliber of people and institutions who we set out to honour this evening because they constitute an integral part of the best”.

The ceremony was graced by the elite of society, including prominent figures from the public and corporate sectors and elected officials. The CEOs of UBA, Zenith Bank, Fidelity Bank, Julius Berger Plc, First Bank, and Consolidated Hallmark Insurance Limited were among them.

The Managing Editor of Champion, Mr Kelvin Egerue remarked that Globacom has made a lot of sacrifice to make telecommunications services available to Nigerians at the most affordable rate. “Nigerians will forever be proud to note that Globacom is always there to ensure that they are not exploited, he said.