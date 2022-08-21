Soludo consoles Obaigbena as he buries his mother 

By Pamela Eboh Awka

Anambra State Governor, Professor Charles Chukwuma Soludo has commiserated with Mr Nduka Obaigbena and family as they laid their mother, late Princess Margaret Obaigbena to rest weekend.

The Governor in his condolence message to Obaigbena said,”There is never a good time to lose one’s beloved mother. But this one is a celebration of an impactful life. May her gentle soul rest in peace and the good Lord grant Nduka and family the fortitude to bear the huge lose”

Mr Obaigbena is the founder and Publisher of ThisDay newspaper and chairman of ARISE News TV

The late Princess Obaigbena, a retired Nursing Officer in the old Bendel State Government and Special Adviser to three different governors in Delta State died few months ago at the age of 87 years

A mass was celebrated in her honour at St Andrew’s Anglican Church, Owa-Oyibo, Diocese of Ika, Delta State

In his homily, the Anglican Bishop of Ika, Rt. Rev’d. Godfrey Ekpens who spoke on

the topic, death and the living, lamented that contrary to God’s plan for mankind, many people live their lives without recourse to death.

He stressed that death is a debt everyone will eventually pay.

The Bishop explained that lack of love for one another, heart full of hatred, tribalism, nepotism, selfishness, greed for money, life without ethical value, celebration of mistakes and errors, injustice, deprivation, falsehood, total belief in materialism and others, are part of the evils that must be done away with, if one intends to make heaven and rest in peace.

Some of the dignitaries that graced the event include, Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okoma, Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, Governor of Central Bank, Mr. Godwin Emiefele, Labour Party Presidential Candidate Mr. Peter Obi, Governor of Ekiti, Mr. Kayode Fayemi, Business Mogul, Alhaji Aliko Dangote.

Others were, Governor of Ogun State, Adedapo Oluseun Abiodun, Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, Governor of Kebbi State, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor, Chief of Staff to the Governor of Anambra State, Mr. Ernest Ezeajughi, Deputy Chief of Staff and Chief Protocol Officer to Governor of Anambra State, Hon Chinedu Nwoye, among others.