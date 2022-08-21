Obaseki, Okowa, Obi, others pay last respect to late Princess Obaigbena

The Edo State governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, at the weekend, joined other eminent Nigerians to pay last tributes to late Princess Margaret Onyemakonor Obaigbena, the mother of Prince Nduka Obaigbena, Chairman and Editor-in-Chief of Thisday/Arise Group.

Obaseki at the funeral in Ika North-East Local Government Area of Delta State, described the matriarch of the Obaigbena family as a caregiver and a mother that nurtured many.

Guests at the event include Delta State Governor and vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Ifeanyi Okowa; presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi and All Progressives Congress presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Others are Governors: Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State; Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State; Charles Soludo of Anambra State and Bagudu Atiku of Kebbi State, and former governors: Olusegun Oshoba of Ogun State; Adams Oshiomhole of Edo State; Donald Duke of Cross River State and James Ibori of Delta State.

Also at the event are: former Deputy Governor Edo State, Chief Mike Ogiadomeh; Chief Executive Officer of the United Bank of Africa (UBA), Tony Elumelu; President of Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, CEO of Zenith Bank, Jim Ovia; Chief of Defence Staff, Maj. Gen. Lucky Irabor, and Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele.

Obaseki said “late Mrs. Obaigbena worked in Mid-West and rose to the position of Chief Nursing Officer. She lived the life of a caregiver. She nursed and took care of a lot of people. We would miss her but will keep up her good values and what she represented.

“The sermon by the Bishop of Ika Diocese of the Anglican Communion is making us realise that we are in this world to live a life of service to humanity. We would all depart this world one day and are urged to be conscious of our contribution to the development of the society.”

The Bishop of Ika Diocese of the Anglican Communion, Rt. Revd. Godfrey Ifeanyichukwu Ekpenisi, titled his ‘Death’ and read from Job 14:10, Ecc 9:5, Psalm 49:19

He said death is a misery that no human science and medicine can unravel.

He said, “Late Princess Margaret Obaigbena lived a life of humility. She was committed to the things of God. Death will come when it will come as no man, no matter how rich you are, can stop it.”

On his part, the Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa described late Margaret Obaigbena as a mother to all, adding, “We feel the pain of her death but we all should be happy for a life well spent. She is a woman with a difference and someone who has been able to bring all together.”