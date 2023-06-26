Society And Strategic Security System

A healthy parent knows she or he is highly responsible for the upkeep of her or his child to a certain stage in life (has strategic plans for profitable reward in the future). Only in a severe psychosomatic condition is it possible for a parent to say to a neonate, “ask not what your ‘parent’ can do for you; ask what you can do for your ‘parent'” meanwhile, everything is still under the control of the parent. The role of a government is only slightly different from the role of a parent. A government is like a healthy and trustworthy child who assumes the responsibility for managing the varying businesses and estates of her parents and also taking care of her elder and younger siblings, who are still recuperating from mild forms of psychosis when both parents have been diagnosed with atrophy conditions. A government is an example of an employee who multitask as: a caretaker, nanny, a teacher, a mediator, and a protector.

Living is an engagement with nature. Thus challenge is an inspiring experience that ignites creativity, which makes existence fulfilling. Challenges are not requisite for wealth acquisition nor a bridge to power; and work with little or no leisure isn’t directly proportional to a reward, but definitely, more effort into a work is a key to perfection. Nonetheless, nature gives the basic necessaries for free. But because a person’s status, time and fundamentally, location make her or him unequal with others and the seeming sense of inequality cannot be outrightly repressed because relationships are determined by subliminal attractions, it may be difficult for some people: who may be creative but who are not in harmony with their local territory, to get the basic needs when consistent and equitable distribution of basic life needs to all members of a state isn’t statutorily mandatory.

Although certain level of enlightenment may give the power to endure, there’s a breaking point, a moment of a deep sense of despair when the instinct for survival may beckon on chaos. Guns don’t really secure a state; it may easily increase insecurity. A rational and technical security system is grounded on effective management of limited state resources: consistent provision and distribution of equitably basic life necessaries for all members of the state. Furthermore, like the healthy and trustworthy sibling, a government should consistently inspire and support excessive aspirations of the people from which the government will further derive more revenues to continue managing the state.

Therefore, Institutions cannot be grounded on theories. Because there is no greater doctrinaire philosophy outside a state law. Anyone who really loves knowledge will strive to give it a form to physically embrace it. Because in order to substain effective security system, it important to always promote outstanding efforts that nurture any conceivably technical and revolutionary idea: that enhance the rigour, reliability, robustness of technical research. Institutions should be structured to promote farming activities because the real angel of the people’s is the farmer in the field. Institution should nurture skills because God is only seen in a mechanical inventor, a construction engineer, a builder, a carpenter, a surgeon and anyone who engages in a craft.

A poor nation is a society of people who lack ingenuity. There’s no wasteland, only people who are yet to align with life essence. A rich nation isn’t a nation with easy to get natural resources but a nation of resourceful people. The essence of existence, life and living is all about technical research, technical skill enhancement, creating technical tools and building physical structures. There is less meaning in mere verbatim rendition of theories and studying business methods. Moreover, there is no business strategy that isn’t based on chance. It’s more reasonable to learn the act of trading as an apprentice. Because a person only gains excessive wealth; and a company only makes profits when in harmony with position and occasionally, when in harmony with time. Therefore, there is really no new idea of doing business than being in the right place and selling the product that is congruent with position.

A market can be created for any good and technical innovation through awareness and enlightenment. Because learning makes people to crave for more: it increases appetite. In a society that has very high number of technical people and everyone is learned, supply may be proportional to constant demand. Even, if supply failed to meet demand, new industries, which would reduce possible unemployment rate, could be set up easily without any negative effect on the forerunners because when the society is enlightened and sophisticated, the market is large enough for all. Thus, a free and compulsory learning process is fundamental to effective security and economy stability.

Intelligence is a spontaneously technical, physical and effective approach in solving non-physical and physical challenges: the average level of spontaneity in dealing with radom flux of physical challenges.

Thus effective policing Is the ability to preempt crisis at the pre-incipient stage, it’s not a post crisis activity.

A police isn’t just an officer that arrests criminals. Policing requires high level of intelligence than any act of defending an innocent person, prosecuting an offender or pronouncing sentence in a court. To easily detect and prevent crime a police officer should be absolutely conversant with the law. Thus, the ability to dissect the law must be a core requisite for anyone to serve as a police officer.

Anyone who wants to be a law practitioner must also receive training in policing. The law practitioners and police officers should be evolved in policing, though the statutory duties of the police and the law practitioners remain the same. However, the statutory duty of the court should be to classify a crime and to pronounce sentence, that is grounded on prewritten judgement only, after a well verified evidence. It should not be to interpret a law. A difficult exoglossic clause or terminology in a local law makes a law unjust. A law must be stated in plain language: the language that everyone who must abide by it understands clearly. It is stupid to wait on the court to interpret a law. Morality is defined by law. A civilized society isn’t described by technological advancement. It is definitely not a place where everyone exercise absolute right but it’s a society with equitably rational law. A society where everyone is aware of, and understand the law.

There is no crime without the law. One needs to be aware of a law to be charge with a crime. Therefore, basic learning process in a society or state should be structured around constant enlightenment of the people about the laws: the constitution should be a fundamental subject of study in schools from primary to tertiary and post school. It is totally stupid to say ignorance of the law isn’t an excuse. It is definitely an excuse, if it’s not murder. Anyway, it is easy to commit a crime when a few people are aware of the law. A society is more secured when everyone is aware of, and understand the law.

Kolawole Ishmael wrote in from Lagos