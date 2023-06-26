Minority senators protest alleged plans to destabilize the Senate

Cyril Mbah, Abuja.’

Senators representing the minority parties in the Senate have thoroughly condemned alleged plans by unknown forces to destabilise the Senate by causing divisions among members of the Red Chamber, warning that such efforts will be vehemently resisted.

In a statement, signed by eight senators and issued to the PDP Press Corps on Saturday evening, the senators expressed surprise over the interference of unfriendly forces from within and outside the Senate in the effort by lawmakers to compose the leadership of the Senate.

The statement reads as follows: “It has come to the notice of the minority political parties in the Senate of an attempt. by forces inside and outside the Senate to divide the minority parties and foist a pliant and compromised leadership on them.

“We have pledged to work constructively with the new Senate leadership and the Executive branch to deliver good governance to the Nigerian people. We consequently hereby advise and caution that they should not aid any group inside or outside the Senate to divide and destabilise the minority parties and the Senate institution.

“Senators of the minority parties would meet when the Senate reconvenes and, in consultation with our respective political parties, select its leaders without undue interference from anti-democratic forces within or outside the Senate.”

The statement, which was signed by Senator Mohammed Adamu Aliero, CON, Senator Henry Seriake Dickson, CON, Senator Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, CFR, Senator Abdul Ningi, CON, Senator Patrick Abba Moro, Senator Ezenwa Francis Onyewuchi, Senator Sumaila Kawu, OFR and Senator Ifeanyi Patrick Ubah warned that no senator has been selected or endorsed to act on behalf of the minority parties at any quarters or forums.

“For the avoidance of doubt, no Senator has yet been endorsed or selected for any minority position as this would await due process as agreed by all minority parties in their last meeting.

“Any attempt to foist a one-party dictatorship would be resisted and would fail. We call on all members of the minority political parties to work together in unity to defend the democratic institution of the Senate and Nigeria,” the statement concluded