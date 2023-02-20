Sit-at-home order  an offence to the  Igbo, South East,  says Uzodimma

From Victor Duruamaku Owerri

Imo State Governor Hope Uzodimma has said that the sit-at-home order being illegally given to the Igbos is a crime against the people

According to the Governor, those dishing out such order at electoral period like this time, are enemies of the people and therefore should be condemned

The Governor spoke Sunday, during a Thanksgiving Mass held at St. Michael’s Catholic Church Umueze 1 in the Okigwe Catholic Diocese, in honour of Chief Tony Chukwu.

He enjoined the people of the state to come out en masse on Saturday, February 25, 2023 and March 11, 2023 to vote for the candidates of their choice

The Governor said as long as he remains the Governor of the State he will continue to do the right thing and promised not to disappoint the trust reposed on him by the people.

Earlier in His homily, the Catholic Bishop of Diocese of Okigwe, His Grace Most Rev. Solomon Amatu had charged the congregation to love one another by following the footsteps of our Saviour Jesus Christ.

The Bishop also vehemently condemned the sit- at- home order and enjoined the faithful and Imo people in general, to come out and vote for the candidate of their choice on the days of the election, saying that “it is your civic responsibility of electing the person that will bring change to the society.”

The Bishop also urged the people to be peaceful.

In his brief remarks, the Parish Priest of St. Michaels Catholic Church Umueze 1, Rev. Fr. Charles Osunwa thanked Governor Uzodimma for making out time to worship with them despite his commitment and tight schedule.

He commended the Governor for the good work he is doing in Imo State, singling out the quality and massive road construction of the Governor in Imo State and prayed God to bless him and see him through in his endeavours.

Those that attended the Mass were the Speaker Imo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Emeka Nduka, the Chief Whip Federal House of Representatives, Rt.Hon Nkeiruka Onyejiocha, Hon (Deacon) Chike Okafor, the Secretary to State Government, Chief Cosmas Iwu, the Chief of Staff, Barr. Nnamdi Anyaehie, members of the Imo State Expanded Executive Council.

Others include the Chairman Ben Uwajimogu College of Education Governing Council Ihitte Uboma, HRH Eze (Dr.) Oliver Ohanwe, the Vice Chancellor of Imo State University, Prof Chukwumeze, Rev. Fathers and Rev. Sisters from within and outside the Diocese, among others.