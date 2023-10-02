Sit-at -home: Gunmen set ablaze four buses, motorcycles, shops in Ebonyi

..as Police launch manhunt for perpetrators

BY CLEMENT NNACHI /ABAKALIKI

Ebonyi State Police Command on Monday, confirmed that armed men enforcing sit-at-home order, set ablaze four buses, motorcycles, and shops at Ezangbo Ohaukwu Local Government Area of the State.

The Police Public Relations Officer SP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, made the confirmation in a Statement issued in Abakaliki the capital city.

The Statement added that the armed men burnt down three Commuter Buses, four motorcycles and One Tricycle .

According to the PPRO,*Armed men suspected to be IPOB/ESN members, in a sienna car attacked commuter buses, tricycle and motorcycles at Ezzangbo junction.

The Police Image Maker noted that Operatives of the Command have been dispatched to the scene to fish out the perpetrators of the act.

Reacting to the incident, the Chairman of the Council Prince Ikechukwu Odono narrated that the incident occured at about 8am in the morning.

“Early this morning, armed hoodlums entered Ezzamgbo junction and started shooting at the flyover, they set ablaze two buses and about three motorcycles*

“I quickly called security agents, before they could reach the scene, the armed men had left for Nkwo Donkey Market where they shot sporadically in the air and set ablaze one tricycle and another three motorcycles*

“Now security agents are everywhere, in Ohaukwu, carrying out serious investigation to fish out the perpetrators of the evil acts*

* I assured Ohaukwu people to go about their legitimate business, the security operatives including the Army, Police and DSS are currently in Ezzamgbo to ensure safety of lives and property.”