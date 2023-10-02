Illegal bunkering: Over 35 persons roasted in R/State as fire engulfs community.

By Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt and Emmanuel Awari-Jalingo

No fewer than 35 persons were feared dead as fire razed an illegal crude oil refining site at Ibaa Community in Emohua local government area of Rivers State.

The incident which occured Sunday night, also had scores of illegal oil refiners and marketers sustained serious degrees of burns.

A community source, Emmanuel Daniel told our correspondent that over 45 people at the illegal oil refining site were affected in the incident which he said occured late in the night.

The victims of the fire outbreak according to him, which hails from Isiokpo Kingdom in Ikwerre Local Government Area, Ibaa and Oduoha in Emohua LGA, among others, were scooping and bagging crude oil, as they had gone to trade on the petroleum product before the fire broke out.

He said, “More than 40 people were there at the site. They were there scooping and bagging crude oil when fire caught.

“The fire came from a refining site that is close to the point where they were bagging the crude.

“Many Isiokpo and Oduoha people, and Ibaa people were there. Seven of the people died inside the pit where they were scooping the crude. About 10 burnt to charcoal by the pit.

“About 30 people died at the site while over 15 have even rushed to the hospital. I hear that three of them have died while they were being rushed to the hospital, ” he said.

Responding, Chairman of Emohua local government area, Barr. Chidi Lloyd condemned the incident and questioned role of the military in stoping the continuous illegal oil bunkering in Ibaa and other neighbouring communities in the area.

“It is very unfortunate that this happened with youths losing their lives. I have raise several alarms in the areas where these illegal oil bunkering activities are going on. It is currently going on in Rumuekpe, Rundele and Ibaa Communities.

“My question is where do they transport all these crude through and what are the army mounting these areas to stop them?

The Rivers State Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, SP Grace Iringe-Koko who promised to get back to our Correspondent when contacted, was yet comment on the incident as at press time.

..Family of four electrocuted in Taraba tragedy

A family of four in the Dinyavo area of Jalingo, Taraba state capital, has been electrocuted.

The incident which happened at around 11am on Monday, left residents of the area in sorrow.

Spokesman of the state Police Command, SP Abdullahi Usman, while confirming the incident said the fatalities was as a result of suspected power surge.

“At about 1100hrs on 2/9/2023, information received from reliable source, revealed that a house located at Dinyavoh area of Jalingo was on fire.

“Detectives from GRA division Taraba command were deployed to the scene. On arrival, it was discovered that a family of four were found lying with burns all over their body suspected to be electrocution.

He gave the victims names as Mr. Remond Ofonbuk, M’ 44, Mrs Mfonbong Remond F’, Hevean Remond M’ 15yrs and First Remond F’ 13yrs old.

“Information has it that as power was restored, the transformer of the area blew up and many houses within the neighbourhood experienced high electric voltage which led to the fire outbreak that inflicted burns on the victims.

He said that detectives evacuated the victims to FMC Jalingo for treatment but they were confirmed dead by the medical doctor at the FMC.

He further said the corpse of the victims have been deposited at the hospital’s mortuary for autopsy while investigation has commenced to ascertain the real cause of the incident.