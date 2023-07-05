Sit-at-home: Enugu govt threatens to shut down schools, markets

By Cosmas Chukwu

The Enugu state government has threatened to shut down schools and markets that obeyed the illegal one week Sit-at-home order declared by section of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB to protest the illegal arrest and detention of its leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

According to a government circular issued and signned the Secretary to the State Government, SSG, Prof Chinyere Onyia, the government enjoined the people to go about their daily schedule without fear as measures have been put in place to secure lives and property.

The circular reads thus:

“The attention of the Enugu State Government has been drawn to reports on social media this Tuesday morning that proprietors of private schools in the state are sending messages to their pupils and students to the effect that they should not come to school from today on account of the illegal one week sit-at-home order allegedly declared by faceless non-state actors in the state.

“The Enugu State Government is alarmed and dismayed by this development and hereby warns that any school that fails to open and function normally from today will have its license revoked immediately.

” The Enugu State Government also extends the same warning to market unions and shop owners in the state. All markets and shops in the various markets must be open to customers from today or be shut down indefinitely.

” Government reiterates its ban on any form of illegal sit-at-home in all parts of the state, as it is evil and antithetical to all values we hold dear as a people, such as the Igbo spirit of industry, hardwork, creativity and productivity.

” The general public is urged to go about their normal daily activities as adequate security measures have been put in place to protect lives and property.

” Government will no longer sit by and watch faceless groups and misguided individuals issue illegal orders, dictating to us how to lead our lives, when to go to work or market and when our children go to school, while they ply their trade and their children go to school. This is no longer acceptable and must be confronted and defeated with every power and resources at our disposal.

“The State Government also warns that it will deploy the full instrumentality of the law such as the Cybercrime Act 2015 to go after and prosecute anybody, individuals, groups and organisations intentionally encouraging the illegal sit-at-home order, instilling fear on residents, raising false alarm to disturb public peace, etc, through fake news sharing and propagation of falsehood connected with the illegal sit-at-home order on social media platforms such as Facebook, WhatsApp, Twitter, etc. This, however, is by no means, depriving citizens freedom of speech and information as enshrined in the constitution.”

meanwhile, Governor Peter Ndubuisi Mbah has appointed Mr. Ladi Akeredolu-Ale, as the Managing Director of Enugu State Broadcasting Service, ESBS.

Until this appointment, Ladi was the Controller, Current Affairs at Channels Television in Lagos State, an award-winning journalist and it is expected of him to bring to ESBS, his over 30 years of experience in journalism.

The Governor hopes that Mr. Akeredolu-Ale would drive a media revolution, inspire drastic reforms in media innovation and creativity, and turn ESBS media service into one of the best revenue-generating organisations in Enugu state.