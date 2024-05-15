Rivers crisis escalates as Fubara begins releasing documents of massive corruption under former gov. Wike

Rivers State governor, Siminalayi Fubara, after months of stooping low in the face of onslaughts from the camp of his former principal, turned political adversary, Nyesom Wike, has finally braced for battle

Rivers Crisis escalates as Fubara begins releasing documents of massive corruption under former governor Wike Rivers State governor, Siminalayi Fubara, after months of stooping low in the face of onslaughts from the camp of his former principal, turned political adversary, Nyesom Wike, has finally braced for battle. The governor has since last week continued to fire shots at the immediate past governor of the state, now minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Fubara has revealed that a huge debt burden was left behind for his administration to settle with several contractors who handled different projects initiated by the immediate-past administration in the State. Fubara made the revelation on Tuesday at Ebubu community, venue of the inauguration of the reconstructed 10.89 kilometre Aleto-Ogale-Ebubu-Eteo Road in Eleme local government area of the state.

The governor emphasised how baffling the debt owed the contractors, given the impression created in the public domain of a clean balance sheet maintained with contractors.

He said: “This is to let the world know that if there is one problem this administration has, it is the huge debt burden. Most of the projects that are being commissioned, the contractors are coming for their balance payment and it is running into billions.

“I have said that I don’t want to talk. I don’t want to talk because I was part of that system. But, when you keep pushing me to talk, I will say it so that the people will know the true situation of things and be properly informed.” It will be recalled that the former governor had during commissioning of some of the projects boasted of not owing any contractor. Meanwhile, a road construction company, Hado Nigeria Limited, in a letter dated 7th March 2024, obtained by NewsWeek Nigeria, has requested payment of outstanding payments for the following roads: Ogbunabali internal roads and Ozuoba-Rumuosi and Ozuoba-Rumuokparaeli-Choba roads.

Below is the letter from the company:

