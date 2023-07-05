Gov. Abiodun mourns death of NewsDirect publisher, Ibiyemi

Michael-Azeez Ogunsiji

ABEOKUTA -/Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun on Tuesday described as shocking the death of Dr Samuel Ibiyemi, the publisher of NewsDirect.

Ibiyemi reportedly died on Tuesday afternoon at the Babcock University Teaching Hospital, Ilishan Remo, of pulmonary embolism.

In a condolence message to his family and media colleagues, Governor Abiodun described Dr. Ibiyemi, as a brilliant and versatile journalist, who deployed his wealth of experience in the profession to better the society.

He said the late publisher was a stickler for the truth, noting that through his medium, he contributed his own quota to the economic and political development of Nigeria.

“He was quick to realise the business aspect of journalism, hence, his foray into publishing. Through NewsDirect, a refreshing newspaper, Dr. Ibiyemi brought to bear his professionalism and business acumen.

“His death is a huge loss to his family and the journalism profession. His legacies are immense and indelible.

“We in Ogun State will miss this quintessential and courageous journalist of no mean repute. It is my prayer that God grant him eternal rest,” the governor said

meanwhile,The Lagos State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists mourns the demise of a renowned Journalist and Publisher, Dr Samuel Ibiyemi.

The death of Ibiyemi came as a shock to all of us in the union.

Ibiyemi was a versatile and courageous journalist.He became an employer of labour with the publication of NewsDirect.He also made his mark in unionism as a strong member of the NUJ.

His contributions to the economic and political developments of the country are commendable.He was both an economic journalist and a politician.

The NUJ prays that God will grant his soul eternal rest and grant his family, friends and associates the fortitude to bear the big loss.

Energy Association mourns Prominent Member And Newsdirect Publisher, Samuel Ibiyemi

The Association of Energy Correspondents of Nigeria, NAEC mourns the death of its prominent member and the publisher of Nigerian NewsDirect, Dr. Samuel Ibiyemi

In a statement signed by the Association Chairman, Mr Olu Phillips, described his paasage as a great loss to the Energy sector, media, and Nigeria.

According to Mr Phillips, the Nigerian energy industry and the media would miss his in-depth and balanced reporting of the energy sector.

“The measures he brought to in-depth and balancing reporting of energy sector and newspaper publishing is quite remarkable,” he added.

The NAEC Chairman also commiserated with the entire family of Ibiyemi, and urged them to see his passage as the will of God, adding that they should take solace in God for a quality life spent by the deceased.

He said: “On behalf of the entire leadership and members of NAEC, I mourn the passage of a proud NAEC, Dr Sam Ibiyemi. His death was a great loss to us all

“Dr Sam Ibiyemi was a man who gave life the best shot during his active days, and while he was hospitailed. He Lifted himself through hard work, unusual courage, extreme doggedness and commitment. He was a lesson to those that dared to dream and succeed.

He was a good ambassador of NAEC at every level and he contributed his quota to the growth and development of energy reporting in Nigeria.

His son, Wale Ibiyemi confirmed the death of his father to the leadership of NAEC on Tuesday.

He noted that his father died after a long battle with PULMONARY EMBOLISM (Blood clots) at Babcock Teaching Hospital,Ilisan, Ogun state.

A statement from the family reads:

With deep sorrow in our hearts and total submission to the will of God, we announce the death, of our father, uncle and Publisher of Nigerian NewsDirect, Dr. Samuel Ibiyemi, which sad event occurred on July 4, 2023 at Babcock University Teaching Hospital, Ilisan-Remo after a brief illness. He was aged 56.

We had thought that a beautiful and loving soul that the great Ife Prince was would be with us for a long while, but it has pleased the Almighty God, the unquestionable one to take him home for a deserved rest.

Dr Samuel Ibiyemi, was a thoroughbred journalist, a servant of God and had even started out in life as a soldier with Nigerian Air Force before veering into journalism.

He established Nigerian NewsDirect about 13 years ago and the paper has continued to be one of the leading newspapers in the country contributing to the expansion of the socio-economic development of the nation.

Aside being a loving father and very caring boss to his staff and younger colleagues, Dr Ibiyemi was humility personified and a cheerful giver.

He was no doubt a colossus of some sort who bestrode the media world during his lifetime.

In submission to God, he planted Great Grace Apostolic Church, Gasline, Sango-Ota about four years back and was the presiding minister until he breathed his last.

May his loving and caring soul rest in peace.