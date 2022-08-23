Sit-at-home : 60% activities, movements recorded…markets, banks, others shut

By Phil Okose, Onitsha

Normalcy is gradually returning to Anambra State, since the imposition of sit-at-hone order by Indigenous People of Biafran, IPOB, as 60 per cent business activities and movement, were recorded during this Monday sit-at-home.

Street traders, hawkers, wheelbarrow pushers, artisans, shoe-makers, food vendors, among others, were seen in different locations without any molestation from people who hitherto forced them to observe a non existent sit-at-home.

Commercial buses, private vehicles and tricycle operators took over the major roads in Onitsha, especially Onitsha/Owerri road, Awka road, Oguta road, Zik’s Avenue, Ezeiweka road, Bida, Oguta road, among others.

Mini markets selling perishables that included, Afor Nkpor, Nkpor junction, Army gate, Ajasa, Afor Igwe, Eke Nkpor, and Ogboye, were opened but the major markets still remained shut.

Reacting, a tricycle operator who simply identified himself as Ukakwe, said that, “this is my first time of coming out since IPOB imposed sit-at-home order on the people.

“I came out because I saw many people on the road today, at least 60 per cent business activities and movement can be said to have been noticed.

“Where I am living five of us are tricycle operators and three of us went out today to work. Previously nobody would go out but last Monday two went to work and today three of us went out to work.

“I thank God that peace is gradually returning because the unknown have been sacked by Governor Charles Soludo. God will keep him for us. At a time the situation in Anambra became unbearable as people were being killed without provocation.

In his own contribution, a motorcycle repairer, in Ekwulobia, Mr. Eugene Malukweha, stated that, “You can see that I am busy today, I have worked on five motorcycles today. This means that many commercial motor cycles are on the road.

“Even the food vendor that doesn’t come out during Monday sit-at-home, came out today. Infact business activities and movements are better today than last Monday. About 60 per cent of business activities are taking place today.

“This Ekwulobia/Nnewi road is busy today. Some commercial buses plying the road came out to pick passengers. Formally who are you to come out let alone to work

Mrs Jane Chimzaragbuo, a trader at Eke Awka market, thanked Governor Soludo for the enabling environment he has created adding, “If not for the relentless efforts of the Governor, some of us may have been killed by the so called unknown gunmen.

“Since the imposition of the sit-at-home order, this is the second time I came out to trade even if the markets have not fully opened because of fear of uncertainty.

“The turn up today by the people is encouraging, at least about 65 per cent business activities were recorded because as I was coming to my shop, I saw good number of people trekking and vehicles were on the road.”

As at the time of filing this report, major markets, courts, banks, schools, local Government Secretariats, among others, remained shut. END.