Silverbird Man of the year 2022 Awards, held in Lagos

Photo Gallery
By Peter
L-r ... Silverbird Man of the year award  to the Governor of Oyo State Oluseyi Makinde represented by   Deputy Governor  Chief Adebayo Lawal  ,received the award from  Okpo XXI, Amayanabo of Okpoama Kingdom in Bayelsa State. His Royal Majesty   King Ebitimi Emmanuel Banigo ,during the Silverbird Man of the year 2022 Awards, held Eko Hotel, on. 3/03/2023...PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.
L-r… Governorship candidate of the Labour Party in Lagos State, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour; Okpo XXI, Amayanabo of Okpoama Kingdom in Bayelsa State. His Royal Majesty   King Ebitimi Emmanuel Banigo; Deputy Governor of Oyo State Chief Adebayo Lawl; Founder  Silverbird Group Senator Ben Murray-Bruce.

L-r… Biscon Chairman Prince Bisi Olatilo; presenting Compassionate Governance award to the representative of Bayelsa State Governor, Member House of Representative Bayelsa State Prof Stephen Azaiki.

L-r … An Awardee Nigerian American actress, Osas Ighodaro;  President of Entertainment at The Silverbird Group Mr. Guy MurrayBruce; Okpo XXI, Amayanabo of Okpoama Kingdom in Bayelsa State. His Royal Majesty   King Ebitimi Emmanuel Banigo.

L-r …Nigerian film, television, theatre, Deyemi Okanlawon; presenting  Governor of the year award to the representative of Ebonyi State Governor; Commissioner of Information Orji Uchenna Orji; Ebonyi State Liaison Office in Lagos Mrs. Ogechi Anaso-kalu.

L-r …Biscon Chairman Prince Bisi Olatilo; Deputy Governor of Oyo State Chief Adebayo Lawal; AVM Anthony  Okpere (ret) CFR  Managing Director of Badinson Security Mr. Matthew Ibadin.

L-r… President  Development Association of Ebonyi State (DAES) Lagos State, Nwangbo innocent Odemigbo; Engr Chief Francis Igwe (Ph.D.); President   Emeritus  (DAES);  Mayor Felix Amah Nnachi, and    Chief Andrew Onyia.

Representative of Ebonyi State Governor David Umahi; Commissioner of Information Orji Uchenna Orji;  ( middle) addressing the audiences with Ebonyi Indigene. During the Silverbird Man of the year2022 Awards, held at Eko Hotel, on. 3/03/2023… PHOTOS:CHINYERE IKEANYI.

