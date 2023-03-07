Enugu civil society coalition drags national museum director to ICPC over plans to sell state museum lands

The Enugu state Civil Society Coalition has dragged the Director General of the National Commission for Museums and Monuments, Abdallah Yusuf to the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) for plans to sell the state’s museum lands.

The convener of the coalition, Mr Igboke Onyebuchi called on the Federal Government and other stakeholders to intervene and stop the sale of the museum lands from happening.

In a letter to the Enugu Zonal office of the ICPC, Igboke accused Abdallah of engaging in land racketeering and land fraud to the tune of N5.8 billion.

He questioned why the national museums’ director general would offer up museum lands for a concession when it is not among the places mentioned by the Federal Government for concession.

Igboke also alleged the national museum director general worked with an agent to parcel and sell the lands for N100m per plot, out of which he got 52 plots which amount to N5.8 billion.

The head of the coalition asked the ICPC to look into what he called the museum director’s move to build a “shoddy project of 250m as compensation to the museum” through a proxy.

In addition to the corruption allegations, Igboka accused Abdallah of having never visited the Enugu museum in more than three years since he was made director general.

The coalition also called out the director general for recovering the Kano state museum land when the state’s government encroached on it, but currently putting the Enugu museum’s lands for sale.

“We strongly request ICPC investigate the matter as matter of urgency to unravel the suspected fraud carried out by the director of the commission that he is overseeing,” Igboke wrote.

“He knows that his administration is coming to an end [and] that is why he is quickly selling the land,” he added.