Apostle Bassey Udosen set for Minister ,Leadership Summit in Calabar

As the year gradually gains momentum with the month of March already singing and activities beginning to pickup everywhere, Apostle Dr Bassey Udosen, a renowned and a reputable man of God, the lead pastor incharge of Message Point Assembly is set to introduce Leadership Summit in Calabar.

The month of March carries lots of benefits as the convener, Bassey Udosen will be unfolding a very special and impactful unction to participants through divine visitation as lives will not remain the same.

It’s a Minister & Leadership Summit with the theme Kingdom Advancement for all Pastors, Church workers, and Ministers of the Gospel; G.Os, etc.

According to the host, Apostle Bassey Udosen who reiterated that all participants must Register for the Leadership Summit to gain Knowledge, Expansion, and Impactation.

Slated to commence on Thursday 30th March by 4:30pm, and Sunday 1st April by 8am, 2023. at Goodluck Ebele Jonathan Bypass, Calabar.

Ministering at the submit are; Pastor Emeka – guest speaker and Apostle and Rev (Mrs) Bassey Udosen-host.

For more information, call,

+234 8161257384

