Signing of FCT’s 2024 Budget into law ‘ll herald infrastructural revolution in Abuja- Wike

Favour Ishember, Abuja

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Barr Nyesom Wike has assured that, with the approval of the signing of the FCT’s 2024 Statutory Budget, the city will experience a revolution in terms of infrastructure, in all sectors, including health and education

The Minister, who stated this following his inspection of ongoing road projects at Guzape Lot 2, handled by Gilmor Construction, the Goodluck Jonathan Expressway handled by Salini Nigeria Limited, road resurfacing projects in Asokoro, handled by Julius Berger, and the Diplomatic Area, applauded President Tinubu who has assented to the Appropriation Act, and enabling the Administration to start procurement process.

while speaking to journalists after the inspection, Wike urged citizens to learn to commend the government when there were improvements, noting that his administration was working to repair vandalised streetlights, adding that the FCTA wasn’t only interested in road projects, but also had plans to improve the healthcare , education, and agricultural sectors in the FCT.

Reacting on claims that criminals have taken over the city and street lights no longer being lighted, Wike said:”I don’t know about criminals. I have always told you that there are those who will never be happy in their lives. Anybody who says that there are no improvements in terms of streetlights is a sadist.”

“We are trying to make some repairs of those that have been vandalised, which is not easy. Like when you heard Salini say here that they’ve tested it, but they’ve not on it because they are waiting for commissioning. So maybe this is part of the areas that they think that is dark, the Minister said.

“When they say criminals, I think those who are saying so are part of the criminals themselves. We should be able to commend government when there are improvements. I didn’t say here that we are going to concentrate only on roads. We are saying we are going to dwell on the health sector, the education sector, even agriculture. These people know, it’s just that some Nigerians find it difficult to accept the reality on ground that things have changed”.

On the alleged land dispute between Abuja Indigenes and the Military, the Minister said:

“We are still working on the resolution. The military is part of government. The Chief of Defense Staff has assured us that everything will be resolved amicably so we are still on it. There’s no cause for alarm, we are the same government, he said