Be deliberate in maintaining, preserving human dignity -DG Plateau Peace Building C’ttee

.As USAID, Mercy Corps tasks youths on inter-religious, and ethnic dialogue in Plateau

Daniel Dauda, Jos

Director General, of Plateau Peace Building Agency (PPBA), Mrs Julie Sanda, have challenged young people to be deliberate in maintaining and preserving human dignity in all ramifications.

Sanda, believed the youths stand a better chance of building a viral, united and peaceful society where social cohesion would continue to thrive.

The DG peace building threw the challenge Wednesday during a one day training on youth inter religious and inter ethnic dialogue, held at Crispan Hotel and Resort, Rayfield Road, Jos.

The training is championed by the United States Agency International Development, USAID, in partnership with Mercy Corps as the participating Muslim and Christian youths cut across local governments of Bokkos, Barkin-Ladi, Bassa, Riyom, and Jos North respectively.

Represented by Mr Kenneth Dakwap, the DG acknowledged that as agency vested with conflict transformation on the Plateau and Nigeria they would not rest on its oars towards ensuring a conflict free society.

She charged participants to take advantage of the training to be a change agent, and discard negative narratives of religion and ethnic bigotry that has eaten deep into our humanity overtime.

“As youths you should deescalate negative mindset of conflict and practice the true tenets of religion. The older ones are ageing out, therefore, strive and build a better future with vigor for generations to come devoid of intimidation.”

Training facilitator, Auwal Muhammad said the role of youths in community development is very key as they formed the nucleus of population.

The tutor went ahead to group participants based on their local government areas, tasking them to x-ray the nexus between the youths and drivers of inter religious conflict on the Plateau, owing to the fact that each local government on the Plateau has its peculiarity.

However, participants pinpoints unemployment, politicians, lack of constructive engagement with the youths as well as the roles of community and religious leaders been some of the cause of conflict on the Plateau.

Bobby Ojugbana, founder of solo foundation and Hajiya Fati Suleiman, tasked youths to get up, brace up and move, and they should not give up or loose focus and stand their ground.

“The world suffers a lot not because of the violence of bad people but because of the silence of the good people. So, if good people can stand up and say no more our communities, our States and country will be a better place. In dialogue we should always come together and see ourselves as equal devoid of prejudice all this conflicts would not be coming up,” the duo explained.

Our correspondent reports that, the participants proffered solutions on conflict prevention on the Plateau.