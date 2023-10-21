Sierra Leone police arrest man declared wanted in Nigeria for killing girlfriend 

ARINZE NWAFOR

There has been a break in the case of a man, Benjamin Best Nnanyereugo, who allegedly killed his girlfriend, as the Lagos State Police confirmed the Sierra Leone Police Force has arrested him.

The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed to the press on Saturday that the Sierra Leonean Police Force arrested Nnanyereugo, also known as Killaboi.

The Lagos State PPRO said the Nigerian Police is working to extradite Nnanyereugo.

“He was arrested by the Sierra Leonean Police Force and we are working on extraditing him to Nigeria,” Hundeyin said.

The Lagos State Police declared Nnanyereugo wanted in the murder of his girlfriend, Augusta Onuwabhagbe Osedion, on October 11, 2023.

The victim, Osedion; also known as Austa, was a 21-year-old student of Lead City University and a social media influencer.

According to the Lagos Police, the suspect, Nnayereugo, allegedly murdered his girlfriend on July 13, 2023, in his home in Oral Estate, Ajah, Lagos State.

Before he was declared wanted, the suspect wrote on his Instagram account that he “mistakenly stabbed” Osedion during an argument, and rushed out of the scene of the crime.

Nnanyereugo claimed to have been suicidal afterwards.

Social media users brought digital attention to the matter after some users on Twitter began to circulate the #justiceforAusta, which morphed into a trend.