Diaspora group meets Gov. Mutfwang, pledges to attract Foreign Investments to Plateau State

CHIGOZIE IKPO, Abuja

Indigenes of Plateau State living in the United States of America (USA), under the auspices of Plateau State Association USA, Inc. (PSA-USA), have pledged their commitment and support towards the economic development of Plateau State by attracting substantial Foreign Direct Investments (FDI) to the state.

The President of PSA-USA, Dr. Barth Shepkong, gave the assurance at the Gala Night of the 2023 Annual National Convention of the association held in Columbia, Maryland in the USA, which had the governor of the state, Barr. Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang, in attendance.

This was contained in a statement, jointly signed by the group’s General Secretary, Nanjul Wuyep, and its Public Relations Officer, Franca Keyen, and made available to newsmen

in Abuja.

Dr. Shepkong stressed that the group would collaborate with the state government to attract considerable FDI for Plateau’s growth, and expressed profound gratitude to the governor for his exemplary leadership in guiding the people of Plateau from the front.

Responding, Governor Mutfwang urged the citizens of the state living in the U.S. to unite and form a cohesive alliance aimed at mutual development.

Mutfwang urged them to embody the quintessential Plateau spirit marked by love, togetherness, friendship, tolerance, and peace as they reside abroad.

He explained that no single tribe on the Plateau can stand in isolation, no matter its strength, and stressed the need for all Plateau sons and daughters residing in the Diaspora to come together and project the image of the state for accelerated growth and development as such collective efforts, is the first step towards ushering development back to their cherished homeland.

The Gala Night which was a melting pot of cultures and friendship, was attended by representatives from various associations, including the Zumunta Association, USA; Igala Association; Berom Association; Middle Belt Association, Canada; and distinguished guests from Kaduna, Igbo, Yoruba, Trinidad and Tobago, Rwanda, Cameroon, and other communities, graced the event with their presence.

Governor Mutfwang’s interaction with PSA continued with high-profile visits to multilateral organisations such as the World Bank and development partners like United States Institute for Peace (USIP), USAID, the Woodrow Wilson Center, the US State Department and key Biden Administration officials.

The PSA-USA is dedicated to promoting public service excellence, fostering collaboration among leaders, and addressing critical challenges facing Plateau State communities.

Founded in 2005, PSA-USA is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, non-political, non-religious association exclusively organised for charitable, scientific, and educational purposes, more specifically to engage in education, health, social, and economic development activities both in the U.S. and Plateau State.

