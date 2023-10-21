Champion Newspapers Limited
Grand opening of Parallex Bank in Lagos

L-r... Company Secretary Parallex Bank. Mr . Chris Ebare; Managing Director, Mr. Olufemi Bakre; Chairman Board of Directors, Dr. Adeola Phillips.; Board Member, Arch.Solayinka Agboola; Executive Director. Mr. Matthew Okojie, during the Grand Opening of Parallex Bank at Admiralty Way Lekki in Lagos on 18/10/2023... PHOTO: CHINYERE IKEANYI .
L-r… Managing Director, Parallex Bank.  Mr. Olufemi Bakre; Chairman Board of Directors, Dr. Adeola Phillips,  cutting the tape to declare it opened;  Board Member, Arch Solayinka Agboola and  Executive Director. Mr  Matthew Okojie.

L-r… Managing Director, Parallex Bank.  Mr. Olufemi Bakre; Chairman Board of Directors, Dr. Adeola Phillips;  Board Member, Arch Solayinka Agboola and  Executive Director. Mr  Matthew Okojie.

 L-r… Managing Director,  Parallex Bank.  Mr. Olufemi Bakre; Chairman Board of Directors, Dr. Adeola Phillips and  Executive Director at SunTrust Oil Company Nigeria Ltd. Mrs. Rachel Akhuetie .

L-r …Managing Director/Editor in Chief of Champion Newspapers Limited, Dr. (Mrs.) Nwadiuto Iheakanwa; Publisher /Editor-in-Chief  National Daily Newspaper, Mr.  Sylvester Ebhodaghe; Executive Director at SunTrust Oil Company Nigeria Ltd. Mrs. Rachel Akhuetie and  Head of Private Bank, Tina Okunbor.

Front view of Parallex Bank at Admiralty Way Lekki,  during the Grand Opening  Ceremony in Lagos…PHOTOS :CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

