Shonekan lived selfless life, Osinbajo mourns as Govs, Jonathan, others attend funeral

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has said the former Head of Interim Government; the late Dr. Ernest Shonekan lived an extraordinary and selfless life while on earth and left a lesson behind for all Nigerians to follow.

Osinbajo said what deserved great attention was the way he (Shonekan) carried himself through life and the ‘high values he exemplified’ during his time on earth.

Speaking at the funeral service organised in honour of the late national leader held at the Cathedral Church of Christ, Marina, Lagos, Osinbajo said the late Shonekan had genuine respect for all and would not be forgotten in the sands of time and history.

“His love and generosity, not just to his family but to all was felt by all. His counsel that he provided always with unfailing humility and courteousness are unique virtues that underpinned his selflessness.

“Shonekan lived a life lesson for the nation that he left behind. Today, we stand in the light of this great man. The inevitable transition of the people that we love gives us a sombre opportunity to look into the life that they led, and in that light, checkmate our own lives,” Osinbajo said.

Speaking of his last days, the Vice President said: “In the last chapter of his life, Chief Shonekan assumed the mantle of an elder statesman. He was supportive of all governments and gave his advice far above the trenches of partisanship. He was consistently calm and dignified. He was a steady voice of national counsel to all who sort him out.”

Dignitaries at the event include former Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon (retd.); former President Goodluck Jonathan; Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha; Lagos Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Ogun Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun; and his Edo counterpart, Godwin Obaseki.

Also present were former Governor of Ogun State, Senator Ibikunle Amosun and wife, Olufunsho; former Kano State Governor, Senator Rabiu Kwakwanso; Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed; Minister of Steel, Arch. Adegbite; Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo; Minister of State, Works and Housing, Jaji Sambo; and Osun State Chief of Staff, Dr. Charles Akinola, among others.

