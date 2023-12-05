Shock as Nigerian Army admits bombing that killed 30 villagers in error – Kaduna govt

The Kaduna State Government says the Nigerian Army has claimed responsibility for dropping a bomb on Tudun Biri in Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State which killed at least 30 villagers dead on Sunday.

It was learnt that residents of Tudun Biri in Igabi Lpcal Government Area of Kaduna State were killed after a bomb was allegedly dropped by a military jet during a Maulud celebration.

At least 30 residents were killed in the incident which took place around 9 pm on Sunday.

Earlier, the Nigerian Air Force denied responsibility for the attack.

According to a statement by the Director of Public Relations and Information, Nigerian Air Force, Commodore Edward Gabkwet, NAF has not carried out any operations in Kaduna in the last 24 hours.

But the Overseeing Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said the General Officer Commanding 1 Division Nigerian Army and Force Commander Operation Whirl Punch, Maj Gen VU Okoro, admitted that the Nigerian Army was on a routine mission against terrorists when the incident happened.

This was contained in a statement released by Aruwan to journalists shortly after the deputy governor, Dr. Hadiza Balarabe met with Islamic clerics, traditional rulers, heads of security agencies, where “the Nigerian Army explained the circumstances which led to the unfortunate and unintended attack.”

The meeting took place at the Sir Kashim Ibrahim Government House, Kaduna on Monday.

The statement read, “The General Officer Commanding 1 Division Nigerian Army, Major VU Okoro, explained that the Nigerian Army was on a routine mission against terrorists but inadvertently affected members of the community.”

He stated that search-and-rescue efforts were still ongoing as dozens of injured victims had been evacuated to the Barau Dikko Teaching Hospital by the state government.

He also quoted the deputy governor as having commiserated with the victims’ families while praying for the repose of the victims’ souls

The statement noted, “The Kaduna State Government has received briefings on Sunday night’s attack which left several citizens dead and others injured.

“In a meeting presided over by the Deputy Governor, Dr Hadiza Balarabe, which had in attendance heads of security agencies, religious and traditional leaders, the Nigerian Army explained the circumstances which led to the unfortunate and unintended attack.

.Probe killing of civilians in Kaduna community –Amnesty International

However, Global human rights body, Amnesty International, has demanded an immediate and full-scale investigation into the bombing of Tudun Biri Village of Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State by the Nigerian Army.

SaharaReporters earlier reported that the Nigerian Army claimed responsibility for the bombing of some community residents during a Maulud Nabiy celebration at Tudun Biriin in Igabi Local Government Area of the State.

The army, however, said that the airstrikes where more than 30 residents were feared dead in the airstrikes on Sunday night while others sustained various injuries, were inadvertent, saying that the operatives were targeting terrorists.

Reacting to the incident in a series of posts on X on Monday, Amnesty International condemned the airstrikes, saying that “Over 120 civilians have been killed and dozens injured. Launching air raids is not a legitimate law enforcement method by anyone’s standard.”

The organisation further stated that “The airstrike on the village community while holding a religious gathering on Sunday November 3, 2023 must be investigated.

“Such reckless use of deadly force is unlawful and lays bare the Nigerian military’s shocking disregard for the lives of those it supposedly exists to protect.

“The airstrikes on Tudun Biri village are an unlawful and excessive force on a catastrophic scale. It is yet another tragic example where Nigeria’s armed forces are found applying deadly military tactics to law enforcement situations.

“On January 24, 2023, Nigerian military airstrikes killed over 40 civilians in Doma Local Government Area of Nasarawa state”.

.Military officer, wife, other die in Lagos auto crash

.As FRSC cautions motorists against recklessness

Meanwhile, At least three persons have been confirmed to have died including a military officer and his wife, during an auto crash in Lagos State.

The accident that claimed the lives of the three persons was said to have occurred at the Dantata bus stop along the Lagos-Badagry expressway.

As gathered, the accident occurred at about 11:05 am on Monday and involved two motorcycles as well as a Mack Flat body truck with the motorcycles said to riding against traffic colliding with the truck.

According to eyewitnesses, the bikes were driven against traffic and were crushed by the truck driver while trying to maneuver his way from the transport union members who were demanding levies.

Both the accident and causalities were confirmed by the FRSC Public Education Officer, Superintendent Route Commander Olabisi Sonusi, through a statement released and made available to The Guild.

Sonusi disclosed that the motorcycle and the truck involved in the unfortunate auto crash were without number plates which could have given better information on the victims.

According to the statement, The bodies of the military personnel and his wife were deposited at Ojo Cantonment Medical Rescue Centre. In contrast, the bike man’s body was taken to Badagry General Hospital Mortuary by the FRSC team.

“In his message to the motoring public concerning the incident, the Sector Commander FRSC Lagos Corps Commander Babatunde Farinloye admonished that motorists and other road users should shun every act that poses a danger to them and other road users. Atleast 98 percent of crashes are avoidable because they happen due to human error.

“He reiterated that driving against traffic is not just an offense against traffic rules but also a suicidal act and a display of inhumanity from man to man.

“The FRSC Lagos Sector Commander, however, emphasized the commitment of FRSC to creating a safer motoring environment and service delivery even more during this festive season. LASTMA officers were also at the scene during the rescue operations”.