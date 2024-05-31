Iwuanyanwu visits Nnamdi Kalu in DSS custody, appeals to Tinubu to release IPOB leader on political ground

… Says Kanu angry about today’s killing of army officers in the South East

President of the Ohaneze Ndigbo Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu has paid a visit to Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB at the custody of the Department of State Service, DSS.

Chief Iwuanyanwu who led some top leaders of the Ohaneze also appealed to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to explore political means to ensure that Mazi Kanu is acquitted of all charges against him and is released without further delay.

Speaking with the media at his Abuja residence shortly after the visit on Thursday, Chief Iwuanyanwu also revealed the outcome of the discussion he had with the IPOB leader whom he said was in a high spirit.

According to him, “Kanu asked me to tell Nigerians that he is against the killing of some Soldiers in the South East today, as well as other killing being reported in some parts of Igboland. He is totally against the destruction of lives and properties going on. He also said that stoping our children from taking their WAEC exams is unnecessary and must stop.”

Chief Iwuanyanwu while calling on President Ahmed Tinubu to adopt political solution to the Kanu’s detention said that every court in Nigeria has found him not guilty, he wonders why Kanu should still remain in detention even when other freedom fighters like him who have worse cases have been set free.

While expressing his views about the need for restructuring of the nation, he said, “Nnamdi Kanu, like many other Nigerian children, has expressed their disappointment because they believe they lack opportunities, they believe there is discrimination, they feel that things are not going the way they should go.

“So it is not only Nnamdi Kanu, that has asked for the restructuring of Nigeria and let’s go back to history and see that we have been talking about the restructuring of this country because it has failed to work. This move was made by Adaka Borro from the Niger Delta who was later conscripted into the Nigerian Army. So it is all about making Nigeria work and that has to be done before all this agitation, stops”.