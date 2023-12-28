Shaibu Tasks PDP Leaders To Shun Divisive Politics, intimidation

…extols Dan Orbih’s leadership qualities

Ahead the 2024 Edo Governorship Election, the State Deputy Governor and frontline aspirant for the number one seat, Rt Hon Comrade Philip Shaibu, has tasked leaders of PDP to eschew politics of division and intimidation.

He also extolled the leadership qualities of Chief Dan Osi Orbih, PDP South-South Vice Chairman, appreciating him for bringing members of the party together.

The Deputy Governor stated this at a christmas party hosted by Orbih for PDP members and people of Ogbona, at his countryhome in Estako Central Local Government Area of the State on Boxing Day.

According to Shaibu: ” that all of us are here today to celebrate with our national leader speaks volume. lt has further shown his leadership capacity”.

“For a long time, we have not been able to gather like this, having this kind of get-together. For all of us to be here today it’s a clear testament to Chief Dan Orbih leadership qualities.This is leadership people can feel and touch. Let everyone subscribe to this kind of leadership, eschew intimidation that will further divide the party and jeopardize PDP chances of retaining Osadebey Avenue, the seat of power”.

“Christmas is a period of love and the sharing love is the greatest of God’s commandments. If you love your neighbour as yourself, this is the time to show it. If there are clothes you have not put on for the last three months, wash and press them and look for your neighbour that has none to wear”, Shaibu added.

Earlier, in his christmas message to the people, Chief Dan Osi Orbih stated: “for me, this is a special occasion since the re-election of our Governor, Godwin Nogheghase Obaseki and our son, the Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu”.

Orbih enjoined all the governorship aspirants on the PDP platform to shun political campaign music capable of dividing the party; music like ‘Obaseki pepper dem ooo’. The people have really seen peppered and we don’t want to see pepper again”.

He continued: “we have all made sacrifices. Obaseki should also know that no sacrifice is too big for the growth of the party. He should be ready to make that sacrifice for the party to remain in Osadebey Avenue, come 2024. While we enjoy the christmas celebration, I thank you all for coming”, Orbih added.

Some of the political bigwigs, amongst others, who graced the christmas party were Hon Ogbeide lhama, former two-time member, House of Representatives, Oredo Federal Constituency and Barrister Anselm Ojezua, also a former State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC.