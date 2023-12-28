Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

First lady Sen.Oluremi Tinubu described SGF Senator Akume as accompanied public Servant.

Metro news
Senator Oluremi Tinubu.
14
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

 

 

 

By: Henry Iyorkase, Makurdi.

 

First Lady & wife of president Ahmed Bola Tinubu,  Senator Olufemi Tinubu described Senator to the Government of the federation SGF Senator George Akume as patriot and accomplished Public Servant.

 

The First lady made this assertion on Wednesday shortly after Church Service organised in honour of the SGF by his kinsmen held in Saint Christopher Wannune, headquarters of Tarka LGA 0f Benue State.

 

She expressed enthusiasm with sterling leadership acumen, a highly respected achiever as well as in partisan politics where he held sway as former Governor, and immediate past minister of special duty and intergovernmental affairs.

 

 

Senator Olufemi Tinubu further noted SGF legacy were indelible everywhere he had served,emphasising that his Current 0ffice is cumbersome but handling it marvelous well.

 

The  First lady consequently announced the death Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo state, when she sought for a minute silence in his honour.

 

The 0ccasion also witnessed financial donations for rebuilding  where over 500m

Were realised on the Spot.

 

The  Bishop Isaac Dogo of Katsina-Ala Catholic Diocese  while presiding the service urged Senator George Akume to Collaborate efforts with his Governor Hyacinth Alia to fix Benue by provision of infrastructural development and guaranteeing safety to lives and properties.

 

He implored SGF Senator Akume to take precautionary measures towards securing the entire North Central, lamenting killings which occurred during Xmas in Plateau state as quite unfortunate urging something must be done to mitigate the situation.

Continue Reading
Editor 16530 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Maryann Philip-Shaibu Empowers Women, Youths

Mama Paulina Akabueze to be buried on Wednesday, Jan. 4,…

Why I embark on  trips – Kefas

Catholic Archbishop pledges  varsity scholarship to Onitsha…

1 of 505