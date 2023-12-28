First lady Sen.Oluremi Tinubu described SGF Senator Akume as accompanied public Servant.

By: Henry Iyorkase, Makurdi.

First Lady & wife of president Ahmed Bola Tinubu, Senator Olufemi Tinubu described Senator to the Government of the federation SGF Senator George Akume as patriot and accomplished Public Servant.

The First lady made this assertion on Wednesday shortly after Church Service organised in honour of the SGF by his kinsmen held in Saint Christopher Wannune, headquarters of Tarka LGA 0f Benue State.

She expressed enthusiasm with sterling leadership acumen, a highly respected achiever as well as in partisan politics where he held sway as former Governor, and immediate past minister of special duty and intergovernmental affairs.

Senator Olufemi Tinubu further noted SGF legacy were indelible everywhere he had served,emphasising that his Current 0ffice is cumbersome but handling it marvelous well.

The First lady consequently announced the death Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo state, when she sought for a minute silence in his honour.

The 0ccasion also witnessed financial donations for rebuilding where over 500m

Were realised on the Spot.

The Bishop Isaac Dogo of Katsina-Ala Catholic Diocese while presiding the service urged Senator George Akume to Collaborate efforts with his Governor Hyacinth Alia to fix Benue by provision of infrastructural development and guaranteeing safety to lives and properties.

He implored SGF Senator Akume to take precautionary measures towards securing the entire North Central, lamenting killings which occurred during Xmas in Plateau state as quite unfortunate urging something must be done to mitigate the situation.