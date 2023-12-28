Maryann Philip-Shaibu Empowers Women, Youths

……beneficiaries express joy, appreciation

As part of activities to celebrate this year’s yuletide season, Edo State Deputy Governor’s Wife, Comrade Mrs Maryann Philip-Shaibu, on boxing day, flagged off her annual women and youths empowerment scheme as she distributed items to beneficiaries in Edo North under the ‘Women on the Move Initiative’.

The items included; refrigerators, sewing machines, grinding machines, equator dryers, generators, food items and many others, including cash gifts.

According to the wife of the State number two citizen, her aim was to continue helping the beneficiaries to be self dependent and achieve self actualization.

She appealed to the beneficiaries to ensure judicious use of the items given to them.

Recall that on June 29, 2003, Comrade Mrs Maryann Philip-Shaiibu extended a similar gesture to the youths in Edo North. This has been the tradition over the years, whereby she provides empowerment and scholarships for the women and youths respectively, through her pet project “women on the Move”.