Service Chiefs storm Maiduguri, celebrate Sallah with troops

AHMED MARI, Maiduguri

In the spirit of Sallah celebrations, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. Gen. Faruk Yahaya, the Chief of the Air State, Air Marshal Isiaka Amao, and the Chief of Staff, Naval (CnS), were in Maiduguri Saturday where they hosted a Sallah luncheon for wounded, sick and other troops of Operation Hadin Kai, as part of their efforts to boost troops’ morale at the war front.

Speaking at the occasion for the Northeast troops at the Maimalari Cantonment, Maiduguri on Saturday, Lt. Gen. Yahaya said, “It is my great pleasure to felicitate with all officers, soldiers as well as civilian staff of the Nigerian Army and their families on the occasion of this year’s Eid-el-Kabir celebration. I wish ro first and foremost, express my sincere gratitude to the Almighty Allah for His mercies, protection and guidance over us while fulfilling our obligations to our dear Nation.”

Gen. Yahaya represented by the Chief Policy and Plans, Nigerian Army Maj. Gen. Andrew Omojoje said “indeed, the nation has been faced with myriads of security challenges which have distorted the livelihood of all citizens. Nevertheless, the Nigerian Army has continued employ effective means to tackle these challenges through professional conduct of its officers and men in the field.

“It is worthy to note that the Eid-el-Kabir Festival is a special occasion which reminds us of the significance of loyalty, obedience and sacrifice. It also provides a unique opportunity for us to reflect and pray for the grace of the Almighty Allah to defeat all detractors and bring lasting peace to our fatherland.” .

He further said Sallah luncheon also affords them the opportunity to pray for the victory of all the troops participating in Operations Hadin Kai, Hadarin Daji, Sahel Sanuty, Whirl Stroke and other internal security operations across the country.

Also in his remarks, the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Isiaka Amao assured of the continuous air support as the troops of Operation Hadin Kai have to end insurgency in the Northeast.

The CAS who was represented by the Chief Policy and Plan, Air Vice Marshall, Chalse Ohwo said the success achieved in Operation Desert Sanity and other operations in the Northeast was a result of the synergy between Armed forces, as other sister security and urged them to continue with the synergy

While commending President Muhammadu Buhari for the procurement of new platform which was a game changer in the counter insurgency war, the, Air Marshal Amao reiterated the Nigerian Air Force continuous support for the ground troops.

In his welcome address, the Theatre Commander, Maj. Gen. Christopher Musa said “the Joint Salah luncheon avails the Service Chiefs the opportunity to commemorate and celebrate the spirit of the Eid-el-Kabir with troops of Operation Hadin Kai especially the Muslim faithful. The occasion also affords the service chiefs the opportunity to appreciate the enormous sacrifices by troops in restoring peace and normalcy to the entire Northeast Region.”

“I am highly delighted to, on behalf of officers and men of Operation Hadin Kai welcome our esteemed Special Guest of Honour, the COAS Lt. Gen. F. Yahaya, ably represented by the COPP Army, Maj. Gen. AB Omozoje to the Joint Sallah luncheon in honour of our dear troops of Operation Hadin Kai. Let me also respectfully welcome the CNS Vice Admiral AZ Gambo, represented by the Maritime component commander GOPP Navy, Rear Adm SS Garba and the CAS Air Marshal IO Amao also represented by the COPP (NAF) AVM CA Ohwo to the Theatre.

“Equally I sincerely welcome all our esteemed guests, members of the international and local NGOs, members of the media and other friends of the Theatre to this special occasion”, Gen. Musa said.

He said “We are sincerely thankful for your concern to the welfare of troops deployed for Operation Hadin Kai. This has indeed spurred us to strive for more successes. We are indebted to your many visits to the Theatre which have come with huge benefits to the Theatre in terms of heightened troops morale, equipment support and provision of strategic guidance for operational activities.

“Let me particularly mention that the current visit could not have come at a better time than now as our operational engagement have compelled the terrorists to surrender in droves, as the number of surrendered BHTS keep increasing daily. As at yesterday the number of surrendered terrorist stood at 61,929. We want to assure you that we would not relent in our efforts despite the glaring successes until its completely over. Once again, we want to

appreciate this visit to the Theatre despite your tight schedules sir”, he added.

For a better society