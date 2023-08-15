Seplat Energy to end gas flaring by Q4

Seplat Energy Plc is headlining Nigeria’s national gas agenda with a commitment to eliminate routine gas flares by fourth quarter of 2024.

The commitment comes as the company continued to leverage its gas potential. Seplat Energy grew its gas revenue by 10.21 per cent to $63.7 million in first half 2023 as against $57.8 million recorded in first half 2022.

The growth was attributed to increase realized in gas prices and a rise in sales volume. The average realised gas price rose by 4.4 per cent to $2.87/Mscf, while gas production saw a moderate 1.4 per cent increase to 21.6 Bscf during the first half 2023 compared with 21.3 Bscf in first half 2022.

Seplat indicated that the average realised gas price improvement reflected the impact of upward gas price revisions implemented in the period.

Chief Executive Officer, Seplat Energy Plc, Mr. Roger Brown said Seplat Energy remains focused on sustainable business growth and delivering value to stakeholders.

According to him, reducing carbon intensity is crucial for the company, and the flares-out roadmap, which includes measures to minimise greenhouse gas emissions and improve overall energy efficiency, is being implemented to eliminate routine flares by fourth quarter 2024.

He said the company’s continuing strong performance has put it on track for an excellent year that will support the increased quarterly dividends it announced in April.

He noted that the company’s balance sheet remains strong despite the impact of the recent naira devaluation.

“We remain focused on improving operations, reducing costs where possible and further de-risking the business. We continue to strengthen our company in the knowledge that our efforts to improve governance and sustainability are widely supported by Nigerian and international investors,” Brown said.

He said the company remains committed to operational safety and environmental sustainability noting that Seplat Energy achieved over 4.2 million hours without any Lost Time Injury (LTI) year-on-year on its operated assets.

According to him, the safety record reflected a strong focus on safety and the dedication of its workforce to maintaining a secure work and operational environment.

In the notes to the company’s half-year 2023 financial and operational report, the company stated that in addition to its safety record, no major human injuries were reported during this period.