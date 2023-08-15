Champion Newspapers Limited
Sanwo-olu appoints six special adviser

People & Power
Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has appointed six Special Advisers (non-Cabinet) to serve in various capacities across ministries.

The Secretary to the State Government, Barrister Mrs. ‘Bimbola Salu-Hundeyin, made this known in a statement on Monday. The newly appointed Special Advisers are:

  1. Dr. (Mrs) Iyabo Oyeyemi Ayoola – Special Adviser, Central Internal Audit
  2. Mr. Olalekan Hafeez Balogun – Special Adviser, Economic Planning & Budget
  3. Hon. Akinyemi Ajigbotafę – Special Adviser, Community Development
  4. Very Rev. Bukola Adebiyi – Special Adviser, Christian Religion
  5. Dr. Abdullahi Jębę – Special Adviser, Muslim Religion
  6. Hon. Ismail Odesanya – Special Adviser, DAWN Commission & S/W Integration.

The SSG extended her congratulations to the appointees and encouraged them to align their contributions with Governor Sanwo-Olu’s vision for a Greater Lagos.

The appointments take immediate effect.

