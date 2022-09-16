Senate Spokesperson rolls out achievements in three years, seeks another term

Blessing Akorowosi, Osogbo

The lawmaker representing Osun Central Senetorial District and Senate Spokesperson, Ajibola Basiru has reaffirmed his commitment to enhancing the standard of living of his constituents.

Basiru, who displayed his achievements in a documentary during a town hall meeting held in Osogbo on Thursday, emphasised that he has facilitated many interventions for the people.

Unveiling the three-year scorecard of Orolu, Irepodun, Olorunda and Osogbo federal constituency, he said, “ pictures don’t lie. The documentary speaks for itself as to what we have been doing in the past three years. The documentary reveals quality representation in terms of our intervention in attracting capital projects to our Osun Central Senetorial district.

“We have attracted schools in nine local government areas. We have attracted agriculture entrepreneur centers, road infrastructure, empowerment and employment of our people. We have also facilitated inclusion of our constituents in federal government intervention scheme in terms of small and medium scale empowerment loan, Covid funds intervention and engagement in special architecture.

“We have been able to implement only 2020 and 2021 budget, by the time the implementation of 2022 budget is reviewed in this month, more will be given to the people of Osun Central Senetorial District.”