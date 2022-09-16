Senate Spokesperson rolls out achievements in three years, seeks another term

The lawmaker representing Osun Central Senetorial District and Senate Spokesperson, Ajibola Basiru has reaffirmed his commitment to enhancing the standard of living of his constituents.
Basiru, who displayed his achievements in a documentary during a town hall meeting held in Osogbo on Thursday, emphasised that he has facilitated many interventions for the people.
Unveiling the three-year scorecard of Orolu, Irepodun, Olorunda and Osogbo federal constituency, he said, “pictures don’t lie. The documentary speaks for itself as to what we have been doing in the past three years. The documentary reveals quality representation in terms of our intervention in attracting capital projects to our Osun Central Senetorial district.
“We have attracted schools in nine local government areas. We have attracted agriculture entrepreneur centers, road infrastructure, empowerment and employment of our people. We have also facilitated inclusion of our constituents in federal government intervention scheme in terms of small and medium scale empowerment loan, Covid funds intervention and engagement in special architecture.
“We have been able to implement only 2020 and 2021 budget, by the time the implementation of 2022 budget is reviewed in this month, more will be given to the people of Osun Central Senetorial District.”
Speaking on his sponsored bills, Senator Basiru stated that his state police bill was initially thrown out but might be reintroduced soon with the broader knowledge of its essence.
“One of the bills I sponsored is the bill of state police, unfortunately the bill was not allowed to see the light of the day, but happily enough, about 3–4days ago, northern governors and stakeholders have said they are for state police, so I believe we are going to reintroduce the bill with the new knowledge and reality that we need state police.
“I also introduced the federal medical center, Osogbo bill which has been passed by the Senate and have been transmitted to the house of Representatives for concurrence.
“Also, a bill in relation to separation of the electoral management body and political party regulation. Another bill is in relation to the centralisation of the Nigerian Police along zonal line,” the federal lawmaker added.
In his remarks, Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola commended Senator Basiru’s works, saying that he has done well and deserves a second term.
Oyetola, who was represented by the Commissioner for Political Affairs, Taiwo Akeju said the state government is proud of the Senate Spokesperson adding that he deserves the votes of the people in the forthcoming election.
