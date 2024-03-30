Champion Newspapers Limited
Sen. representing Ogun East District, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, wife Chief (Mrs.) Olufunke, Celebrates her 60th birthday in Lagos

Chief (Mrs.) Olufunke   Daniel, thanking God during her birthday celebration in Lagos.
From left, wife of the Senate President and Chairperson, Wives of Senators Forum, Mrs. Ekaette Akpabio; the celebrant, Chief (Mrs.) Olufunke Daniel; her husband, Senator Gbenga Daniel and the deputy governor of Lagos State, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, at the Cutting of her 60th birthday cake.

Left…Nigerian Billionaire Industrialist, Aare Rasaq Okoya and his wife Chief (Dr) Mrs. Shade Okoya Pose with the Husband of the Celebrant Senator representing Ogun East District, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, (middle).

Left … Pro-Chancellor, Olabisi Onabanjo University(OOU)  Prof, Toyin Ashiru his wife Mrs Adenike Ashiru, Pose with  Former Governor of Ogun State/husband of the Celebrant Senator representing Ogun East District, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, (middle).

R-L…CEO of Bolmus Group International and  Hajia Bola Shagaya,  pose with another guest.

L-r… The lawmaker representing Ondo Central Senatorial District and Chairman of, the Senate Committee on Agriculture Colleges and Institutions Sen. Adeniyi Adegbonmire;  Chairman/CEO of Skymit Motors Limited, Tayo Ayeni; Business Man, Chief Gbenga Obasa.

R-L …Wife of the Senate President, Mrs. Ekaette Akpabio (right), presenting a gift to the celebrant, Chief (Mrs) Olufunke Daniel.

L-r… Senior  Pastor of Trinity House, Pastor  Ituah Ighodalo; former  President of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria, Bashorun J.K. Randle and  Chairman/CEO of Skymit Motors Limited, Tayo Ayeni.

L-R… Former Board Member at FBN Holdings PLC, Otunba Seni Adetu his wife  Founder and Chief Executive Officer of JSK Consulting Group  Dr. Janet Adetu (right) poses with Senator Gbenga Daniel, his wife  Chief (Mrs.) Olufunke (both middle).

L-r… From left, former governor of Sokoto State,  Senator Aminu Tambuwal;  former governor of Niger State, Aliyu Babangida; former governor of Anambra State, Dr Chris Ngige and a former governor of Ogun State Senator Gbenga Daniel.

The celebrant, Chief (Mrs.) Olufunke Daniel and her husband, Senator Gbenga Daniel (middle), with wives of senators.

Senator Gbenga Daniel,   his wife  Chief (Mrs.) Olufunke (2nd &3rd right) Pose with their Children, during the 60th birthday, thanksgiving Service and reception, of their mother held at Balmoral Convention Centre Sheraton hotel Ikeja in Lagos 23/3/2024.Courtesy from CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

