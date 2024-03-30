Access Holdings announces $1.5bn capital raising programme

COMFORT EKELEME, Business Editor

Access Holdings Plc has unveiled plans to establish a capital-raising programme of up to $1.5 billion.

The programme, Access Holdings said is aimed at enhancing the Group’s financial strength through the issuance of various financial instruments such as ordinary shares, preference shares, Alternative Tier 1 capital, convertible and/or non-convertible debt, bonds, or other capital and/or funding instruments.

Also, the programme may be executed through a variety of methods including public offerings, private placements, rights issues, book-building processes, or a combination thereof.

The specifics regarding the tranches, series, proportions, dates, pricing, tenor, and other terms and conditions that may be associated, will be determined by the Board of Directors, contingent upon securing the necessary regulatory approvals.

Drawing from the Programme, the Group expects to raise N365,000,000,000.00 specifically via a Rights Issue of ordinary shares.

The proceeds of the proposed Rights Issue would be used to support ongoing working capital needs including organic growth funding for its banking and other non-banking subsidiaries.

The plans for the programme were disclosed in the Group’s Notice of the 2nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) holding on April 19, 2024, which was published on the Nigerian Exchange portal on March 27, 2024.

