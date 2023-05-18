Security Forces of DSS raid insurgents’ hideouts in Kaduna, Kano States

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

The Department of State Services (DSS) informs the public that the Service and troops of the Nigerian Army and Police Force, in the early hours of 15th May 2023, simultaneously raided hideouts of insurgents/terrorists in parts of Kaduna and Kano States.

Spokesman of the Service Dr.Peter Afunnanya disclosed this to newsmen in a press statement issued on Tuesday in Abuja.

According to him, during the raid in Kaduna State, the terrorists deployed Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) against the fighting forces. One of the terrorists who wore a suicide jacket blew himself up. While three (3) suspects were arrested, items recovered upon a search of the group’s accommodation, after Police EOD had diffused other IEDs, were: two (2) suicide jackets, one (1) AK-47 rifle, a pistol and one (1) laptop.

In Kano State, two (2) suspects were arrested while recovered items include: a pistol, eleven (11) mobile phones, two (2) hand grenades, one (1) fully charged AK-47 magazine, two empty AK-47 magazines, one (1) Peugeot 307 car and an ID card belonging to a suspect that escaped.

The Service said that intelligence had earlier revealed that high-profile terrorist targets were regrouping in the North West to carry out dastardly acts in the area. Notably, the steady Military operations in the North East have necessitated the insurgents’ escape to the North West and Central zones where they are establishing active cells. The Service commends the Nigerian Military and Police for their resilience and support which led to the success of the operation.

The secret operatives revealed that the sustained interagency synergy is, without doubt, a game changer in counter-threat actions.

Also, the Service wishes to state very clearly, that it will continue to collaborate with sister agencies to rid the nation of criminal elements, particularly during this transition period and even beyond. This is more so because certain persons are desperate to undermine the process.

Nonetheless, the Service will resist this and ensure a seamless event. It will always cooperate with stakeholders to achieve a peaceful environment critical to the pursuit of legitimate businesses by law-abiding citizens and residents.

