10th NASS: Eight parties, key aspirants unite for APC’s Consensus Option

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

Ahead of the proclamation of the 10th National Assembly by the yet to be sworn in-President-elect Sen. Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, eight political parties that won legislative seats into the parliament have adopted the All Progressives Congress APC’s Consensus option in the election of principal officers.

This is as the out-going Speaker of the House of Representatives Hon.Femi Gbajabiamila has said that his support for the APC’s anointed candidates for the presiding officers of both the Senate and House of Representatives is to safeguard the achievements of the 9th National Assembly.

It would be recalled that the ruling All Progressives Congress APC had a fortnight ago chosen Sen. Godswill Akpabio and Sen.Barau Jibrin as well as Hon Dr.Tajudeen Abbas and Hon. Benjamin Kalu as the party’s consensus candidates for the offices.

Speaking at a parley organized by the Joint Task Team comprising eight minority political parties and the APC, the Speaker said that the ruling party made a wise choice in the announcement of Hon. Abbas and his deputy Hon.Kalu describing them as seasoned and good parliamentarians.

He noted that the speaker designate Hon. Abbas is the lawmaker with 76 bills sponsored bills out of which 21 had been assented to in the life of the current 9th Assembly a feat that is unprecedented.

He said: ” I decided to support the least person close to me among the Aspirants for speaker of the House due to his capacity”

He assured that through legislative interventions inequalities, poverty, youth unemployment and other social vices would receive immediate attention in terms of lawmaking and oversight.

Other contestants for the office of the Speaker including the House Leader Hon Alhassan Ado Doguwa, Hon Makky Yalleman and Hon Abdulraheem Olawuyi said that they are stepping down from the contest to respect the party’s choice.

Earlier the Senate-President designate Sen.Godswill Obot Akpabio thanked the members of the Joint Task Team for supporting his candidature for the office

He also said that the 10th National Assembly will be anchored on effective lawmaking, representation and oversight of ministries departments and agencies of the federal government.

