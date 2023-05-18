Champion Newspapers Limited
Nestlé Nigeria PLC , 54th Annual General Meeting in Lagos

By Peter
L-R... Managing Director  Mr. Wassim Elhusseini; .in Coming Chairman  Mr. Gbenga Oyebode; outgoing Chairman Mr. David Ifezulike, Company Secretary Bode Ayeku and Finance and Control Director. Mr. Sarmad Saleem .during the 54th  Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Nestlé Nigeria PLC held in Lagos on  May 17, 2023... PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.
L-r…In Coming Chairman Nestlé Nigeria PLC, Mr Gbenga Oyebode; Independent Non- Executive director. Mrs.  Adebisi Lamikanra;  Market Head of Nestlé Central and West Africa. Mr. Mauricio Alarcón; Managing Director  Mr. Wassim Elhusseini; outgoing Chairman Mr David Ifezulike.

L-r …Managing Director Nestlé Nigeria PLC.  Mr. Wassim Elhusseini; outgoing Chairman Mr. David Ifezulike, Company Secretary Bode Ayeku; Finance and Control Director Mr. Sarmad Saleem;  Non –Executive Director, Mr. Martin Kruegel; Executive Director.Mr ibukun-Olu Ipinmoye.

L-r …Regional Regulatory and Scientific Affairs Manager, (Central and West Africa Region) @ Nestle Cwar ·   Kemisola Ajasa; Marketing Affairs Manager  Ibraheem Awelenje; Country Human Resources Manager, Nestlé Nigeria Plc, Shakiru Lawal, during the 54th  Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company in Lagos on  May 17, 2023.

Cross section of the shareholders during the 54 th Annual General Meeting of Nestle Nigeria plc… PHOTOS :CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

