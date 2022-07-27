Second batch of Oyo pilgrims arrives in Nigeria

The second batch of Oyo State Pilgrims from the Holy land of Saudi Arabia has arrived in Lagos.

A statement signed by the Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Dr. Wasiu Olatubosun, from Saudi Arabia indicated this on Wednesday

The Commissioner noted that a flight carrying the 81 pilgrims, touched down at the Murtala Muhammed Airport, at exactly 2:04 am on Wednesday, July 27, 2022.

Their return comes six days after the arrival of the first batch of pilgrims from Saudi Arabia.

The 81 pilgrims left their hotels in Medina for the airport at 10 am Nigerian time on Tuesday.

It would be recalled that the second batch of pilgrims from the Pacesetter State left Ibadan on Tuesday, June 21, 2022 for Murtala Muhammed Airport in Lagos, from where they were airlifted to the holy lands.

He added that there were about 2,050 pilgrims from Oyo awaiting airlift to Nigeria in Saudi Arabia.

