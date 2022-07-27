Family announces burial arrangement for late music maestro, Osayomore

The family of late music maestro, Ambassador Osayomore Joseph, has announced the burial arrangement for the patriarch, who passed at the age of 76.

In a statement signed by Dr. Amadin Osayomore Joseph for the family and the burial committee, the family said activities for the late music legend will begin on Wednesday, 27 July 2022 and end on Sunday, Sunday 31st July, 2022.

The statement reads: “With gratitude to God, the family of Erinmwioghae of Ugha Community, Uhumwonde Local Government Area of Edo State, announces the passing of their son, father, uncle, brother, grandfather and great grandfather, Ambassador Osayomore Joseph Erinmwioghae.

“The music maestro slept in the Lord on 11th June, 2022 at the age of 76. He is survived by wives, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.”

According to the family, obsequies for the late Osayomore will begin with a novelty football match between Ex-International Stars and Edo PMAN Stars at Uwa Primary School Sports Complex, Igbesawam, Benin City, at 3 pm, on Wednesday 27th July, 2022.

“The match will be followed by PMAN NITE Music Fiesta at No 15, Osayomore Joseph Crescent, Oko Central, Benin City, from 6 pm till dawn.

“On Thursday 28 July, the body of the late music legend will leave the Air Force Base Morgue to Ogbe Hard Court at Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin City for lying in State/Service of Songs and Tributes.

“This will be immediately followed by Family Rites and Vigil on Friday 29th July, 2022.”

The family disclosed that the Social dance/Entertainment of Guests will take place at Air Force Base Playground at 12noon, on Saturday 30th July 2022.

The activities lined up for the burial of late Osayomore will end with a thanksgiving service at Church of God Mission Int’l (Miracle Centre), Airport Road, Benin City at 10 am, on Sunday 31st July 2022.

For a better society