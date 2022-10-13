SECO, Comfort Lighthouse hold zoom conference in Sagamu

CHINYERE IKEANYI

The Special Education Collaborative Outreach (SECO) and Comfort Lighthouse Care and Initiative (both non-governmental organizations) recently held a zoom conference educating parents of children with special needs and differently-abled individuals on administering first aid and resuscitation procedures

According to SECO and Comfort Lighthouse founders, Mrs. Imuetinyan Okwueze and Princess Tayo Awobajo, respectively, the conference was held at Sagamu Town hall, Ogun State.

They said the conference featured a wellness medical check event for parents of children with special needs and differently-abled individuals on Diabetes, high blood pressure, cancer awareness, breast feeding and provision of medical checks and medications including medical advice.

“We celebrated our differently-abled population on their resilience and abilities despite all the challenges they face in the Sagamu community of Ogun State Nigeria”, the organizations stated.

The Social Awareness and Activity Fair was a family-friendly celebration with fashion show; culturl dances; arts and crafts; live musical performances; talent show, among others.

There were also interactive dances, bouncers DJ Music, face painting et cetera.

Earlier during the conference at Makun Sagamu, there were many more discussions on the health issues of women’s well-being.

Quoting J. Stanford, the organizers said: “Health is a state of the body. Wellness is a state of being”.

